TWO Trinidad and Tobago players have qualified to participate in the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters 14 and under Tournament next month in Mexico.
The top four male and female players are invited to compete in this prestigious competition, along with four other boys and girls picked by the Confederation.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie got in on ranking, as the students of St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain, are third and fourth, respectively, on the ladder.
It will be the first time that any female player from this country has qualified for the Masters, scheduled to take place over five consecutive days from October 3.
The top four players in each category from this tournament will be selected on the COTECC 14 and under team to do battle in the America’s Cup in Orlando, Florida, in December.
The male and female champions of this competition will make the ITT (International Tennis Federation) Grand Slam Development Fund 14 & Under Touring Team.
Wong has dropped two places in last few months as she was ranked No. 1 in COTECC going into JITIC – the leading junior tournament in the Confederation – at the end of June in Guatemala.
Dookie dropped eight places to No. 15 after JITIC, but then climbed 11 spots after a tremendous showing in a two-leg COTECC circuit in Dominican Republic last month.
After reaching the singles final and capturing the doubles title – with the assistance of compatriot Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph – in the first tournament, the East Zone Division A Classified runner-up made it to both finals again the following week.
Neither title match was contested because of rain.
Wong, who did not play in the USTA events, reached the final and semi-finals, respectively, in doubles in the COTECC series, and lost to Dookie in the singles semis of the second leg following a first-round exit in the first.
Daniel-Joseph, who was ranked No. 4 before JITIC has been dropping, but the national Under-14 and 16 champ is still in the top-ten – at No. 8.
This country’s highest ranked male player in COTECC is national Under-14 champ Kale Dalla Costa at No. 18.