T&T duo ranked second in COTECC

TRINIDAD and Tobago players Kale Dalla Costa and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith are both currently listed at No. 2 in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 and under rankings.
Dalla Costa moved up one place, while Campbell-Smith climbed two spots after being listed at No. 8 when the rankings were previously updated in September.
The two are attempting to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cameron Wong, who was ranked No. 1 going into JITIC—the leading junior tournament in the region—in the middle of last year.
Campbell-Smith, who has accumulated 462.50 points, has no chance to accomplish the feat this year as she is almost 370 points behind runaway leader Hanne Estrada of Mexico.
Compatriot Brianna Harricharan (287.25) is just six and a half points outside the top ten—in 11th place—while Madison Khan (129.25) occupied the final place in the top 20.
Shiloh Walker (123.75) comes right behind and Gabriella Prince (102.25) is the final player with over 100 points—in 26th place.
The joint 47th-ranked Arya Siewrattan (41.25) is T&T’s other female in the top 50, while Mohammed sisters, Naomi and Lilly, are joint 54th on the list with 35 points, and Isobel Alleyne (84th) is also in the top 100 with 13 points.
Dalla Costa, who qualified and competed in the prestigious COTECC Masters Tournament in September in Mexico, has accumulated 611.25 points this season, 130 less than Ronaldo Cottom.
Martini Guanluigi, also from Guatemala, is 120 points adrift in third place.
There are two players from the English-speaking Caribbean in the top ten as Bahamian Jackson MacTaggart is at No. 8 with 326 points.
Three other T&T players are in the top 20 as Daniel Rahaman (171.25), Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah (158.50) and Jordell Chapman (149.50) are ranked 17th. 18th and 20th, respectively.
Aaron Subero is ranked 26th with 118 points, while Connor Carrington (48.75) is next in line for T&T in 49th spot.
Harricharan’s brother Brian is in joint 76th place with 21.25 points, while Daniel Dumas has 12.50 points and is in joint 97th spot.
There are eight boys and nine from this country in the top 100.