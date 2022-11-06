T&T duo ranked second in COTECC

TRINIDAD and Tobago players Kale Dalla Costa and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith are both currently listed at No. 2 in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 and under rankings.

Dalla Costa moved up one place, while Campbell-Smith climbed two spots after being listed at No. 8 when the rankings were previously updated in September.

The two are attempting to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cameron Wong, who was ranked No. 1 going into JITIC—the leading junior tournament in the region—in the middle of last year.

Campbell-Smith, who has accumulated 462.50 points, has no chance to accomplish the feat this year as she is almost 370 points behind runaway leader Hanne Estrada of Mexico.

Compatriot Brianna Harricharan (287.25) is just six and a half points outside the top ten—in 11th place—while Madison Khan (129.25) occupied the final place in the top 20.

Shiloh Walker (123.75) comes right behind and Gabriella Prince (102.25) is the final player with over 100 points—in 26th place.

The joint 47th-ranked Arya Siewrattan (41.25) is T&T’s other female in the top 50, while Mohammed sisters, Naomi and Lilly, are joint 54th on the list with 35 points, and Isobel Alleyne (84th) is also in the top 100 with 13 points.

Dalla Costa, who qualified and competed in the prestigious COTECC Masters Tournament in September in Mexico, has accumulated 611.25 points this season, 130 less than Ronaldo Cottom.

Martini Guanluigi, also from Guatemala, is 120 points adrift in third place.

There are two players from the English-speaking Caribbean in the top ten as Bahamian Jackson MacTaggart is at No. 8 with 326 points.

Three other T&T players are in the top 20 as Daniel Rahaman (171.25), Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah (158.50) and Jordell Chapman (149.50) are ranked 17th. 18th and 20th, respectively.

Aaron Subero is ranked 26th with 118 points, while Connor Carrington (48.75) is next in line for T&T in 49th spot.

Harricharan’s brother Brian is in joint 76th place with 21.25 points, while Daniel Dumas has 12.50 points and is in joint 97th spot.

There are eight boys and nine from this country in the top 100.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Red Force aim for sharper effort against CCC

Red Force aim for sharper effort against CCC

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be looking to sharpen up on their fielding and death bowling when they face the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their fourth round CG United Super50 Zone A match at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9 a.m. today.

After a three-run loss to the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Wednesday, the Red Force bounced back with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Saturday to take the lead in the group with three rounds of matches to be played.

Damming wins T&T’s 1st pro squash tourney

ROWAN DAMMING came from behind again to win the first-ever professional squash tournament in this country Saturday night at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval.

After losing eight straight points from three-all to tamely surrender the first set to top seed Andres Herrera, the world No. 1 junior went on to prevail 11-8, 14-12, 11-8 in the final of the QPCC Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.

It was the first time in his four matches that Damming was not forced into a deciding fifth set, while the 155th-ranked Colombian–the only player in the top 200 in the world in the tournament– also had a very tough week, which included two five-setters and no straight-set wins.

NOT WASHED UP

NOT WASHED UP

After a summer when he failed to medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, top TTO swimmer Dylan Carter dug deep and redeemed himself with a spectacular 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup series.

Carter took home a total of nine gold medals from the three legs of the Cup at Berlin, Toronto, and Indianapolis, claiming a treble of triple crowns (victories in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle at all three meets) and became the only swimmer in history to swim the combination of a sub-23 second 50m backstroke, sub-22 second 50m butterfly and a sub-21 second freestyle.

T&T duo ranked second in COTECC

TRINIDAD and Tobago players Kale Dalla Costa and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith are both currently listed at No. 2 in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 and under rankings.

Dalla Costa moved up one place, while Campbell-Smith climbed two spots after being listed at No. 8 when the rankings were previously updated in September.

The two are attempting to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cameron Wong, who was ranked No. 1 going into JITIC—the leading junior tournament in the region—in the middle of last year.

T&T quartet in Barbados ITF

T&T quartet in Barbados ITF

JORDANE DOOKIE is among four Trinidad and Tobago players doing battle at the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament this week in Barbados.

The East Zone Triple Crown champion is the second highest ranked female in the 18 and under draw of the Grade V event at #1,358 in the world.

The other players from this country in the field are Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, and Kale Dalla Costa, who edged Neil King of Barbados 4-6, 5-7, 10/3 in the qualifying draw yesterday to qualify for today’s main draw.

Weeks to savour, chance to grasp

Weeks to savour, chance to grasp

I can’t think of anything in our sporting history matching Dylan Carter’s succession of elite-level victories. Can you?

To win nine consecutive finals over the 50-metre distance at the short course FINA Swimming World Cup across three meets in Berlin, Toronto and Indianapolis over the past two weeks is phenomenal.