T&T duo still in ITF executive

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hayden Mitchell and Jermillle Danclar recently retained their posts on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) executive.

After being first appointed in 2020, Mitchell and Danclar will serve on the Beach Tennis Committee, and the Seniors Committee, respectively for another two years.

More than 200 representatives from 67 countries were appointed to committees, commissions and tasks forces, which assist the ITF, tennis’ world governing body, in improving all aspect of the sport. It was the third time in the last year that Mitchell has held on to a major administrative post.

The businessman was elected as president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) for the third consecutive two-year term at the end of February. And in September, Mitchell was retained as one of the five members of the board of directors during COTECC’s (Confederation of Tennis for Central America and the Caribbean) annual general meeting in Mexico.

Danclar is a former president and general secretary of TATT as well as a former member of the COTECC board of directors. The coach and former respected player is currently on an ITF scholarship and is in fact close to completing his Master of Sports Administration degree from the Russian International University.

PLAY BALL!

PLAY BALL!

After 22 months off the field, team sports have been given the green light to start playing again.

Yesterday, through a Ministry of Sport release, Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, confirmed that her Ministry’s Safe Zone Return to Play plan has been approved and will take effect from today.

Comoros forced to use outfield player as goalkeeper

The Comoros Islands will have to use an outfield player in goal against hosts Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations after a Covid outbreak in the squad.

A total of 12 cases have been reported in their camp, the Comoros Football Federation said on Saturday, including their coach and two available goalkeepers ahead of today’s game.

Hockey women walloped 13-0 by Canadians

The T&T women’s hockey team ended the group phase of the Pan American Cup tournament in Santiago, Chile, with another heavy defeat — 13-0 to Canada, yesterday.

But Peru’s 20-0 hammering at the stick of the United States women meant the local stickwomen still qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament as the third-placed team in Pool B.

Thriller at Kensington

Thriller at Kensington

The West Indies could not replicate the dominance they had exerted over England in the first match on Saturday, and paid the price, losing yesterday’s second T20 International by one run at Kensington Oval.

Given the chance to bowl at the English batters first up once more, the West Indies bowlers were unable to contain them in the way they had in game one.

Ames third in season-opener

Ames third in season-opener

Miguel Angel Jimenez is off to another great start on the PGA TOUR Champions in Hawaii, on Saturday.

Jimenez, the cigar-smoking, free-spirited Spaniard, birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for the third time.