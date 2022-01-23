T&T duo still in ITF executive

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hayden Mitchell and Jermillle Danclar recently retained their posts on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) executive.
After being first appointed in 2020, Mitchell and Danclar will serve on the Beach Tennis Committee, and the Seniors Committee, respectively for another two years.
More than 200 representatives from 67 countries were appointed to committees, commissions and tasks forces, which assist the ITF, tennis’ world governing body, in improving all aspect of the sport. It was the third time in the last year that Mitchell has held on to a major administrative post.
The businessman was elected as president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) for the third consecutive two-year term at the end of February. And in September, Mitchell was retained as one of the five members of the board of directors during COTECC’s (Confederation of Tennis for Central America and the Caribbean) annual general meeting in Mexico.
Danclar is a former president and general secretary of TATT as well as a former member of the COTECC board of directors. The coach and former respected player is currently on an ITF scholarship and is in fact close to completing his Master of Sports Administration degree from the Russian International University.