T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

Having finished third to the United States and Panama in Group C,Trinidad and Tobago face Mexico in today’s quarter-final round of the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship.
Last-day group stage wins pushed T&T and Guatemala to the knockout stage as the two best third-placed teams, with the Cayman Islands missing out on goal-difference.
They join Mexico, Panama, United States, Costa Rica, Bahamas and defending champions El Salvador in today’s quarter-final round.
T&T were defeated by Group C winners United States and Panama, Meanwhile, Mexico played unbeaten in Group B, where they won the final match of the group stage on Wednesday night, edging hosts Bahamas 5-4 to capture Group B.