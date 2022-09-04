T&T finish 62nd in World Amateur golf

Trinidad and Tobago’s three-man team of Liam Bryden, Zico Correia and Chris Richards Jr finished 62nd out of a field of 71 when the World Amateur Team Golf Championships ended on the weekend in France.
At the halfway stage of the competition on Thursday, T&T had moved up to 54th. But they could not maintain that position over the last two rounds of the competition. T&T ended the tournament with a gross score of 619, with totals of 158 and 157 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Bryden was the leading performer, shooting 77 in round three and 80 in the final round. Correia finished with a gross of 319 after shooting 86 and 80 on the last two days, while Richards Jr (321) shot 81 and then 77, his best score of the competition to finish things off. The top two individual scores on each day counted towards the team total.
The Cayman Islands was the top team from the Caribbean, finishing 42nd overall with a gross of 588, while Bermuda were 64th (626). Italy emerged as Championships winners, beating Sweden by one stroke, while the USA finished in third, four strokes behind the Italians.
The T&T team in France was managed by Newman George and accompanied by president of The Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association, Wayne Baptiste.