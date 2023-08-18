T&T finish 6th in CCCAN Champs

LIAM CARRINGTON, Amari Ash and Darren Belfon copped individual gold medals as Trinidad and Tobago placed sixth overall at the CCCAN Swimming Championships, held at the Merliot Sport Centre in El Salvador.
T&T bagged a total seven gold, three silver and 11 bronze medals. Mexico topped the event with 162 medals; 69 gold, 62 silver and 31 bronze.
For T&T, Ash won gold in the 50m freestyle, clocking :26.71. Carrington also copped gold in the 13-14 boys 100m backstroke, in which he clocked :59.21, while securing silver in the 50 free (:24.47). That event was won by his T&T teammate Belfon (:24.35).
Carrington had opened the meeting with gold in the 400m individual medley, setting a new national record (4:42.35) in eclipsing the former mark held by George Bovell.
Among the other medallist were Breanna Belmar, who clinched silver in the 100m freestyle and double bronze, in the 50m free (:29.09) and 200m backstroke. Also, Graham Chatoor was third in the 800m free. And the boys 13-14 relay team also captured bronze.
T&T amassed a total 260.5 points, trailing the dominant Mexicans (554.5 points) who won the team event from Costa Rica (457), hosts El Salvador (423.5) and Puerto Rico (339).
T&T was first among the English-speaking Caribbean countries, with Jamaica (176) next in ninth spot, while the US Virgin Islands, Barbados, Antigua-Barbuda and St Vincent & the Grenadines occupied the places from 14th-18th.
The Trinidad & Tobago team was led by head coach Anil Roberts, assistant-coach Mark Pouchet, team manager Lilas Solomon Stuart and chaperone Keith Matamoro.