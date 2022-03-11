TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls scored a commanding victory to finish fifth in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

However, this country’s boys had to settle for tenth place after being edged 2-1 by Barbados in the Junior Davis Cup equivalent event.

After national 14 and under and 16 and under champion Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph won the opening match 6-4, 6-4 in the fifth-place playoff against El Salvador, Jordane Dookie sealed the victory with a 6-0, 3-6, 10/4 win.

Dookie had won both singles and doubles in leading T&T to 3-0 victories over the Bahamas and St Lucia during the previous two days of the 16 and under competition, but last year’s Junior Player of the Year did not get the chance this time as the doubles was not contested.

The trio, which also includes Cameron Wong, was beaten 3-0 by Dominican Republic on Tuesday, and was just nosed out 2-1 by Costa Rica as the players attempted to finish second in Group A and earn a place in the bronze medal match.

T&T’s boys went down 3-0 to Costa Rica and 2-0 to Panama in the round-robin stage, but the trio of Alex Chin, Beckham Sylvester and Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman defeated Suriname 2-1 to place third in their group.

They then cruised past both the United States Virgin Islands and Aruba 3-0 in the playoff series for ninth place before losing the deciding doubles match against Barbados yesterday.

There were ten female and 14 male teams involved in the competition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘PAN’ RISES OVER ‘SOCA’

‘PAN’ RISES OVER ‘SOCA’

Despite taking the long route to the final, the Steelpan Strikers proved to be the team to beat, clinching the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast title with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over the Soca Kings in front of a large crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

T&T girls 5th in Billie Jean Cup

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls scored a commanding victory to finish fifth in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

However, this country’s boys had to settle for tenth place after being edged 2-1 by Barbados in the Junior Davis Cup equivalent event.

Day of toil

Day of toil

A second career century by opener Zak Crawley and a confident captain’s knock by Joe Root lifted England into a commanding position, 153 runs ahead in their second innings after day four of the first test against West Indies here yesterday.

Yorke and Thompson miss out on medals

TEAM TTO swimmer Kael Yorke finished eighth in his individual race, while he and his countryman Jeron Thompson combined to help their University of Indianapolis team to fifth in the men’s 400-yard freestyle on the second day of the four-day NCAA Division II Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

De Gannes, Antoine on show at Carifta trials

De Gannes, Antoine on show at Carifta trials

Janae De Gannes, Aaron Antoine and Revell Webster are among the athletes who will be on show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, today, opening day of the NGC/NAAATT Carifta Trials meet.

De Gannes squares off against Alexxe Henry in the opening Girls Under-17 100 metres heat. The second heat will feature Janika Jordan and Ayode Alexi Simmons.

Browne, Christian take sprint honours

Browne, Christian take sprint honours

PSL Cycling Club’s Sylese Christian and Arima Wheelers Cycling Club’s (AW) Kwesi Browne were crowned national champions of the Elite Women’s and Men’s sprint events at the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre Thursday night.