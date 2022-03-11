T&T girls 5th in Billie Jean Cup

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls scored a commanding victory to finish fifth in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in the Dominican Republic.
However, this country’s boys had to settle for tenth place after being edged 2-1 by Barbados in the Junior Davis Cup equivalent event.
After national 14 and under and 16 and under champion Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph won the opening match 6-4, 6-4 in the fifth-place playoff against El Salvador, Jordane Dookie sealed the victory with a 6-0, 3-6, 10/4 win.
Dookie had won both singles and doubles in leading T&T to 3-0 victories over the Bahamas and St Lucia during the previous two days of the 16 and under competition, but last year’s Junior Player of the Year did not get the chance this time as the doubles was not contested.
The trio, which also includes Cameron Wong, was beaten 3-0 by Dominican Republic on Tuesday, and was just nosed out 2-1 by Costa Rica as the players attempted to finish second in Group A and earn a place in the bronze medal match.
T&T’s boys went down 3-0 to Costa Rica and 2-0 to Panama in the round-robin stage, but the trio of Alex Chin, Beckham Sylvester and Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman defeated Suriname 2-1 to place third in their group.
They then cruised past both the United States Virgin Islands and Aruba 3-0 in the playoff series for ninth place before losing the deciding doubles match against Barbados yesterday.
There were ten female and 14 male teams involved in the competition.