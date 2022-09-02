T&T girls 6th in ITF team finals

THE girls’ No. 1 squad placed sixth and Trinidad and Tobago’s other teams brought up the rear in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12 & Under Team Finals on Thursday, in the Dominican Republic.

The girls’ trio pulled one back to avoid the sweep when they opposed El Salvador for fifth place. Abba Campbell-Smith, who had lost the second singles match 7-5, 6-2, and Makeda Bain added some respectability to the final score when they won the doubles match 6-3, 6-0. Cherdine Sylvester had lost the opening match 6-4, 6-0. The No. 2 team ended up at the rear of the eight-team field when they were beaten 3-0 by Puerto Rico. Mohammed sisters, Karissa and Lilly, came close to avoiding the sweep when they were edged 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 10/5 in doubles. Karissa lost the opening match 6-1, 6-3 and then Madison Khan failed to trouble the scorer.

The No. 1 outfit had prevailed 2-0 when the two T&T teams had clashed the day before in their opening fixture in the classification stage.

The doubles was not played after Bain took out Lilly 6-4, 6-0 and Campbell-Smith edged Khan 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the singles.

Needing to defeat Panama on Wednesday to advance to the fifth-place playoff, this country’s boys lost both singles, resulting in the doubles match being cancelled. Tobagonian Josiah Hills was beaten 6-2, 7-5 and then Nirav Dougdeen went down 7-5, 7-3.

T&T lost both singles in three sets, but gained some compensation with victory in doubles in their battle with Barbados the day after for seventh place.

After Zelig Williams was edged 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 by Zach King, Hills was nosed out 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7/2) by Dimitri Kirton. Williams and Dougdeen then won the doubles 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

As expected, Mexico completely dominated the tournament. Their No. 1 boys’ team beat the second squad 2-1 in the final, while the No. 2s defeated the No. 1s by the same score for the girls’ title.

Dominican Republic No. 1s swept their second team 3-0 for third place in the boys’ event, while Costa Rica took down Panama by the same score for fifth place. Guatemala earned the girls’ bronze medal with a 2-1 triumph over Dominican Republic.

The top two male and female teams from all four sub regions participated in the five-day tournament. T&T had dominated the Sub Region 4 tournament at home in the middle of July as their girls teams finished first and second and their No. 1 boys’ outfit qualified along with Barbados.

This country’s girls’ trio of Cameron Wong, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie reached the knockout stage and went on to earn the bronze medal when the tournament was last contested in 2019.

