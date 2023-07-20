T&T girls beaten in CASA Championships

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls are not expected to reach the knockout stage of the team event after losing their opening fixture when the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships continued yesterday, in St Vincent.
They will conclude their round-robin campaign against powerhouses Barbados this morning after losing 4-1 to the Bermudans yesterday afternoon.
Multiple champions Barbados had cruised past Bermuda by the same score to begin action in Group A during the morning session.
After losing the first two matches of the afternoon fixture, national Under-19 champion Sigourney Williams gave T&T hope when she whipped Tyler Komposch 11-7, 11-5, 11-3.
But then Gabrielle Turchiaro took down national Under-17 champ Mya Francois 11-6, 11-7, 11-1 for an unassailable 3-1 lead.
Josie Thong, who had earned the Under-15 bronze medal in the individual events on Monday, could not make the final score more respectable but was far from disgraced in her 11-5, 6-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-6 defeat at the hands of age-group gold-medallist Somers Stevenson.
Lilee Lee Kin, this country’s No. 2 Under-19 player, lost the opener 11-3, 11-4, 11-7 to Rose Paulos, and then two-time defending Under-11 champ Gia Ghuran was overwhelmed 11-8, 11-2, 11-3 by Leilani Capol as she stepped up to play the Under-13 match.
The Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica and hosts St Vincent are in Group B, and the top two from each male and female group will advance to the semi-finals.
The T&T boys – Ross D’Juran (Under-13), Christopher Bovell (Under-15), Nicholas Lequay (Under-17), Sanjiv Mungal (Under-19 No. 2) and Anthony Allum (under-19 No. 1)—will tackle Guyana at 11 a.m. and the Cayman Islands at 5 p.m. today, after beginning their campaign in Group A last night against British Virgin Islands.
Barbados, Bermuda, Jamaica and St Vincent are in the other group.