T&T girls crushed in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s younger girls’ squad were crushed in their opening match in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship last night at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.
The three-time champions went down 25-17, 25-10, 25-5 in the second match of the Under-19 event to United States Virgin Islands (USVI), after Martinique had stunned Suriname in straight sets the day before.
Martinique and USVI clash at 4 p.m. today and T&T will be doing battle with Suriname in the fifth and final match of the schedule, four hours later. After the round-robin stage, the top two will square off in the final on Monday. After scraping out a five-set victory on Thursday night, T&T’s older male team went down in three straight yesterday. The Jamaicans had bounced back from a four-set defeat at the hands of Haiti on Thursday to take down the hosts 25-21, 25-23, 25-13 in 72 minutes yesterday.
T&T had edged USVI 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 10-25, 15-9 the night before, but their coach had not been impressed. Peer Nasseir stated: “Our mistakes on our passing and serving almost cost us the match and I believe we were very lucky to come away with the win.”
However, Elijah Best was spectacular as the outside hitter scored a game-high 21 points in the 107-minute contest. USVI returned to the court in the first of five matches yesterday and were whipped 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 by Suriname, taking the court for the first time in the five-team straight round-robin competition.
Today’s programme will begin with Jamaica opposing USVI at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the clash of unbeaten teams Haiti and Suriname two hours later. All four Suriname teams will be in action on today’s schedule. Their Under-21 girls will need to beat USVI at 2 p.m. to join them in the final tomorrow.
T&T are the only others in this event and they were whipped by USVI in straight sets on Thursday. The boys’ teams from Suriname and T&T will clash in the Under-19 division at 6 p.m. in a match which could determine the champions. They are the only participants in this event and were scheduled to play the first of their best-of-three series after press time last night.