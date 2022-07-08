T&T girls crushed in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s younger girls’ squad were crushed in their opening match in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship last night at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

The three-time champions went down 25-17, 25-10, 25-5 in the second match of the Under-19 event to United States Virgin Islands (USVI), after Martinique had stunned Suriname in straight sets the day before.

Martinique and USVI clash at 4 p.m. today and T&T will be doing battle with Suriname in the fifth and final match of the schedule, four hours later. After the round-robin stage, the top two will square off in the final on Monday. After scraping out a five-set victory on Thursday night, T&T’s older male team went down in three straight yesterday. The Jamaicans had bounced back from a four-set defeat at the hands of Haiti on Thursday to take down the hosts 25-21, 25-23, 25-13 in 72 minutes yesterday.

T&T had edged USVI 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 10-25, 15-9 the night before, but their coach had not been impressed. Peer Nasseir stated: “Our mistakes on our passing and serving almost cost us the match and I believe we were very lucky to come away with the win.”

However, Elijah Best was spectacular as the outside hitter scored a game-high 21 points in the 107-minute contest. USVI returned to the court in the first of five matches yesterday and were whipped 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 by Suriname, taking the court for the first time in the five-team straight round-robin competition.

Today’s programme will begin with Jamaica opposing USVI at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the clash of unbeaten teams Haiti and Suriname two hours later. All four Suriname teams will be in action on today’s schedule. Their Under-21 girls will need to beat USVI at 2 p.m. to join them in the final tomorrow.

T&T are the only others in this event and they were whipped by USVI in straight sets on Thursday. The boys’ teams from Suriname and T&T will clash in the Under-19 division at 6 p.m. in a match which could determine the champions. They are the only participants in this event and were scheduled to play the first of their best-of-three series after press time last night.

T&T WOMEN WHIPPED

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women footballers suffered a second successive defeat at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship when beaten 4-0 by Costa Rica last night at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás De Los Garza, Mexico.

Paul edged out podium place

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s flying 200-metre record-holder Nicholas Paul just missed out on a medal in the men’s kilometre time-trial at the Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, last night, placing fourth on his return to competitive action. Paul, the 2019 Pan American Games sprint champion, competing in his first major event since suffering a fractured collarbone from a crash in the men’s sprint semi-final at the Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland, in April, was the second-fastest rider in qualification for the men’s 1km time-trial, earlier yesterday.

Pooran points to trust as key to captaincy

Captain Nicholas Pooran has highlighted the importance of trust in his short tenure so far as West Indies white-ball captain, following his first Twenty20 International series win on Thursday.

West Indies easily chased down 164 at the Guyana National Stadium to beat Bangladesh by five wickets and seal a 2-0 win in the three-match series, the opener in Dominica rained off as a no-result last Saturday.

Wins for Jamaica, Windwards in ‘Rising Stars’ T20 Champs

Jamaica handed Guyana their first defeat of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Jamaica, who lost to the USA on the opening day of the tournament, bounced back with an 18-run, rain-affected, victory to keep their campaign alive.

Over 140 players for ‘Sagicor’

THE Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament will return after a two-year absence today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Patrons Tennis Academy have hosted tournaments at Trinidad Country Club for the last 17 years, but the Maraval property was recently sold and this will be their first competition since.