TRINIDAD and Tobago’s “cadet” girls were edged in the first round of doubles when the Pan American Under-11 & Under-13 Table Tennis Championships continued yesterday in Ecuador.
After being eliminated in the Under-13 singles event the night before, Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong were edged 13-11, 10-12, 11-8, 6-11, 11-2 by a pair of Brazilians in their battle for a place in the quarter-finals.
Thong were scheduled to return to the table in the night session to partner Jonathan Cottoy in the first round of mixed doubles. The three T&T players lost four matches on Thursday night to fail to advance to singles knockout draws.
After losing her first round-robin match in five games in the day session, 2019 national Under-11 and 13 champion Fraser was whipped 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 in her second and final Group 5 match by Arianna Estrella of Dominican Republic.
Thong, who had won the opening game in her first match in Group 9, was outclassed 11-1, 11-2, 11-4 by Brazilian Gabrielle Princerto. Cottoy played both matches at night and was overwhelmed 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 by Kenzo Kato of Brazil and 11-0, 11-4, 11-3 by American Stanley Hsu in Group 4.
Fraser and Thong had beaten duo from Puerto Rico 3-0 in the team event on Tuesday, but they had lost 3-1 to Ecuador and 3-2 to Peru the day before and failed to reach the knockout stage. The tournament will conclude on tomorrow with the singles, doubles and mixed doubles finals.