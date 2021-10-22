TRINIDAD and Tobago’s “cadet” girls were edged in the first round of doubles when the Pan American Under-11 & Under-13 Table Tennis Championships continued yesterday in Ecuador.

After being eliminated in the Under-13 singles event the night before, Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong were edged 13-11, 10-12, 11-8, 6-11, 11-2 by a pair of Brazilians in their battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

Thong were scheduled to return to the table in the night session to partner Jonathan Cottoy in the first round of mixed doubles. The three T&T players lost four matches on Thursday night to fail to advance to singles knockout draws.

After losing her first round-robin match in five games in the day session, 2019 national Under-11 and 13 champion Fraser was whipped 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 in her second and final Group 5 match by Arianna Estrella of Dominican Republic.

Thong, who had won the opening game in her first match in Group 9, was outclassed 11-1, 11-2, 11-4 by Brazilian Gabrielle Princerto. Cottoy played both matches at night and was overwhelmed 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 by Kenzo Kato of Brazil and 11-0, 11-4, 11-3 by American Stanley Hsu in Group 4.

Fraser and Thong had beaten duo from Puerto Rico 3-0 in the team event on Tuesday, but they had lost 3-1 to Ecuador and 3-2 to Peru the day before and failed to reach the knockout stage. The tournament will conclude on tomorrow with the singles, doubles and mixed doubles finals.

HI-HO SILVER!

TEAM TTO’s Nicholas Paul pedalled his way to a historic silver medal at the 2021 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, yesterday.

The feat came in the men’s kilometre time-trial as he completed four laps of the 250m track in 59.791 seconds. Two-time world champion Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands dominated with a speedy :58.418 to take the gold and add to his men’s keirin title from Thursday night. Germany’s Joachim Eilers claimed the bronze in 1:00.008.

Windies start defence of title

As of today, “Mission Maroon” is in full swing and the goal is the defence of the T20 World Cup title.

Despite questions over the fitness of Andre Russell and the loss of another potential match-winner in Fabian Allen to injury, as well as the team’s struggles in two warm-up matches, the West Indies are still high in confidence ahead of their opening game against England, which bowls off at 10 a.m. today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

Namibia knock out Ireland; qualify for Super 12 phase

Captain Gerhard Erasmus struck an unbeaten 53 as his Namibia side made history by qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the first time of asking with an eight-wicket win over Ireland, in Group A, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, yesterday.

Sandals ends arrangement with WI cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the end of the arrangement that had Sandals Resorts International as the principal partner of West Indies cricket for the last four years.

Nabeel finally makes ‘Chetwynd’ debut

NABEEL MOHAMMED will finally make his debut in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament today at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

The national champion had been scheduled to play his Division A round of 16 match two weeks ago, but it did not take place because of the approaching curfew and he was not available to play last weekend.

Prince heads T&T quintet for World Champs

Olympian Aaron Prince leads a five-member Trinidad and Tobago boxing team at the AIBA World Championship, which begins on Monday and runs until November 8 in the Serbia capital city of Belgrade.