T&T girls lose in Pan Am t-tennis

DESPITE drawing first blood, both Trinidad and Tobago’s girls lost their opening matches when singles began round-robin group action in the Pan American Under-11 and Under-13 Table Tennis Championships yesterday in Ecuador.
Chloe Fraser, the 2019 national Under-11 and 13 champion, was edged 9-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6 by American Mandy Yu in Group Five, while Jordan Thong went down 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-3 against Fabia Flores of Ecuador in Group Nine.
There are three players in all 13 groups and the T&T players needed to win their second and final matches last night to have any chance of reaching tomorrow’s Under-13 main draw.
Jonathan Cottoy, this country’s only male player in the tournament, was scheduled to play both his group matches after press time last night.
Doubles will be in the spotlight today, and Thong will be combining with Fraser in the day session in the girls’ draw and with Cottoy during the night session in the mixed event.
Fraser and Thong beat Puerto Rico 3-0 in the team event on Tuesday, but they had lost 3-1 to Ecuador and 3-2 to Peru the day before and failed to reach the knockout stage.
The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the singles, doubles and mixed doubles finals.