T&T girls march into ‘Worlds’ quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls marched into the quarter-finals when the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition continued yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.
After edging El Salvador when the Under-14 tournament served off the day before, the top seeds took down Jamaica 3-0 in their second and final round-robin fixture to win Group A.
Jordane Dookie got the ball rolling with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Eva Pinchas and came back later with the assistance of Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph to complete the sweep by edging Gabrielle Christian and Alyssa James 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in doubles.
In between, Cameron Wong defeated James 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the battle of the No.1 players. T&T will be on a bye today when El Salvador and Jamaica square off for the other place from the group into the last eight.
The top two teams from each of the four round-robin groups will contest the quarters tomorrow, and the title match will be contested two days later. The champions will earn a place alongside the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event in the next couple months.
The top two teams from this stage will come up against the qualifiers from all the other zones in the main draw in the second half of the season. After sweeping Panama on Saturday, Puerto Rico also scored a convincing 3-0 triumph over Suriname yesterday to advance from Group B.
The winner of today’s Panama/Suriname will join the No. 2 seeds in the quarters. Guatemala and Dominican Republic, seeded third and sixth, respectively, have already qualified from Group D and their clash today will determine the winner of the group.
The Guatemalans rolled over Curacao 3-0 yesterday after dismissing Honduras by the same score on Saturday. And the Dominican Republic followed up their 3-0 mauling of Curacao on Saturday with a 2-1 triumph over Honduras yesterday.
Costa Rica have beaten both Barbados and Bahamas 3-0 respectively over the last two days. But if the fifth seeds lose to Antigua and Bahamas beat Barbados today three teams will finish the first stage with two wins and the one with the worst ratio will be edged out of the quarters.
After being edged 2-1 by Bahamas on Saturday, No. 4 seeds Antigua bounced back yesterday to whip Barbados 3-0. T&T placed fifth as the players from El Salvador lifted the trophy in the boys’ equivalent tournament on Friday.