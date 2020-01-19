T&T girls march into ‘Worlds’ quarters

Daniel-Joseph

NATIONAL PRIDE: The national Under-14 tennis team, from left, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, Cameron Wong, Jordane Dookie and coach Kyle Hannays, at the tournament venue.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls marched into the quarter-finals when the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition continued yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.

After edging El Salvador when the Under-14 tournament served off the day before, the top seeds took down Jamaica 3-0 in their second and final round-robin fixture to win Group A.

Jordane Dookie got the ball rolling with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Eva Pinchas and came back later with the assistance of Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph to complete the sweep by edging Gabrielle Christian and Alyssa James 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in doubles.

In between, Cameron Wong defeated James 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the battle of the No.1 players. T&T will be on a bye today when El Salvador and Jamaica square off for the other place from the group into the last eight.

The top two teams from each of the four round-robin groups will contest the quarters tomorrow, and the title match will be contested two days later. The champions will earn a place alongside the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event in the next couple months.

The top two teams from this stage will come up against the qualifiers from all the other zones in the main draw in the second half of the season. After sweeping Panama on Saturday, Puerto Rico also scored a convincing 3-0 triumph over Suriname yesterday to advance from Group B.

The winner of today’s Panama/Suriname will join the No. 2 seeds in the quarters. Guatemala and Dominican Republic, seeded third and sixth, respectively, have already qualified from Group D and their clash today will determine the winner of the group.

The Guatemalans rolled over Curacao 3-0 yesterday after dismissing Honduras by the same score on Saturday. And the Dominican Republic followed up their 3-0 mauling of Curacao on Saturday with a 2-1 triumph over Honduras yesterday.

Costa Rica have beaten both Barbados and Bahamas 3-0 respectively over the last two days. But if the fifth seeds lose to Antigua and Bahamas beat Barbados today three teams will finish the first stage with two wins and the one with the worst ratio will be edged out of the quarters.

After being edged 2-1 by Bahamas on Saturday, No. 4 seeds Antigua bounced back yesterday to whip Barbados 3-0. T&T placed fifth as the players from El Salvador lifted the trophy in the boys’ equivalent tournament on Friday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘FORCE’ AWAKEN

‘FORCE’ AWAKEN

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was in the zone again yesterday as he completed his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to an emphatic innings and 168-run victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, on the final day of their second round West Indies Championship four-day match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

T&T girls march into ‘Worlds’ quarters

T&T girls march into ‘Worlds’ quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls marched into the quarter-finals when the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition continued yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.

WI U-19s go for two on the bounce

The West Indies Under-19s, still flying high after shocking Australia in the opening match of their Under-19 World Cup campaign, will face another cricketing powerhouse in England, in their second game of the competition today, at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

Pollard’s best eclipsed by rain

Pollard’s best eclipsed by rain

Captain Kieron Pollard’s career-best figures were overshadowed by torrential rain which wrecked the second Twenty20 International on Saturday night, which meant West Indies faced a must-win situation in yesterday’s finale -- which was scheduled for a 6 p.m. bowl-off -- in order to rescue the series.