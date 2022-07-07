T&T girls must win in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-21 girls must win tonight to have any chance of lifting the trophy after being trounced when the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship served off yesterday at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.
But a convincing victory over Suriname in the fifth and final match of today’s schedule may still not be enough to get the hosts into the final of the three-team competition.
T&T would also need Suriname to defeat the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) tomorrow, and this would still not guarantee them a place in Sunday’s title match as all three teams would then finish the round-robin stage with a win apiece and the two teams with the best win-loss ratio will play for the gold medal.
The Gideon Dickson-coached girls really have their back against the wall as they not only tasted defeat yesterday, they were brushed aside 25-21, 25-13, 25-11 by USVI in the third match of the tournament. All four Trinidad and Tobago teams will be in action today, second of the five-day competition. There are actually five matches on the schedule and the only one not involving a team from the host country is the opener, an Under-21 male fixture between Suriname and United States Virgin Island (USVI) at 11 a.m.
Two hours later in the same event, T&T will come up against the Jamaicans, who were beaten 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 by Haiti in the opening match of the five-team straight round-robin event yesterday. It will be the second match in the competition for the hosts, who were scheduled to oppose USVI after press time last night.
The T&T females will battle USVI at 3 p.m. in the second match of the Under-19 competition, which began with Martinique stunning Suriname 25-22, 25-12, 25-22 in the first of yesterday’s four matches.
After the four-team round-robin event concludes on Sunday, the top two will contest the final when the tournament ends the day after.
Suriname and T&T are the only teams in the boys’ equivalent event and they will square off in the opener of their best-of-three series at 5 p.m.