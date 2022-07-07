T&T girls must win in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-21 girls must win tonight to have any chance of lifting the trophy after being trounced when the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship served off yesterday at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

But a convincing victory over Suriname in the fifth and final match of today’s schedule may still not be enough to get the hosts into the final of the three-team competition.

T&T would also need Suriname to defeat the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) tomorrow, and this would still not guarantee them a place in Sunday’s title match as all three teams would then finish the round-robin stage with a win apiece and the two teams with the best win-loss ratio will play for the gold medal.

The Gideon Dickson-coached girls really have their back against the wall as they not only tasted defeat yesterday, they were brushed aside 25-21, 25-13, 25-11 by USVI in the third match of the tournament. All four Trinidad and Tobago teams will be in action today, second of the five-day competition. There are actually five matches on the schedule and the only one not involving a team from the host country is the opener, an Under-21 male fixture between Suriname and United States Virgin Island (USVI) at 11 a.m.

Two hours later in the same event, T&T will come up against the Jamaicans, who were beaten 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 by Haiti in the opening match of the five-team straight round-robin event yesterday. It will be the second match in the competition for the hosts, who were scheduled to oppose USVI after press time last night.

The T&T females will battle USVI at 3 p.m. in the second match of the Under-19 competition, which began with Martinique stunning Suriname 25-22, 25-12, 25-22 in the first of yesterday’s four matches.

After the four-team round-robin event concludes on Sunday, the top two will contest the final when the tournament ends the day after.

Suriname and T&T are the only teams in the boys’ equivalent event and they will square off in the opener of their best-of-three series at 5 p.m.

SKIPPER’S KNOCK

Captain Nicholas Pooran lashed his fourth Twenty20 International fifty in his last five innings as West Indies romped to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh to complete a 2-0 series win in Providence yesterday.

Asked to chase 164 in the final contest at the Guyana National Stadium, West Indies overhauled their target in the penultimate over with the left-handed Pooran finishing on 74 not out off just 30 balls in a dominant knock.

Queen’s Park after first WoLF win

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) women’s football team will be looking for their first win of the Ascension-sponsored 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) season, after a false start to their campaign a week ago.

Tomorrow, QPCC take on Defence Force at Valsayn, as WoLF stages its third round of competition.

Campbell leads off Nations Cup campaign

The trio of Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell will be chasing World Championship points in the third leg of the UCI Nations Cup cycling series, from today in Cali, Colombia.

TTO riders had a tough time in the Glasgow, Scotland and Milton, Canada legs of the series. But Campbell will be hoping to improve the medal prospects when he goes in the Men’s elimination heats today. This will be Campbell’s first stint at the Nations Cup this year. In addition to the elimination today, Campbell will also compete in the omnium on Sunday.

Up the tempo!

Head coach Kenwyne Jones thinks his Trinidad and Tobago players need to impose themselves on their opponents and is expecting such from the Women Warriors when they face Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Women’s Championship Group B match in Monterrey, Mexico, tonight from 7 p.m.

“In international football, you have to be able to impress your will and your confidence, your intensity on the match itself (and) on the other team, and we have to do that,” he explained in a virtual press conference yesterday. “We have to bring the intensity.

Aguilleira focuses on coaching

Retired West Indies captain Merissa Aguilleira is making additional moves to become a professional coach, She says that she wants to contribute to taking the women’s game in the region to the next level.

Aguilleira, who is also the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) technical director (TD) for women’s cricket, participated in the face-to-face component of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Representative Coaching Programme (Level 2) at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad on June 13 and 14.