T&T girls rout Curacao

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls’ Under-16 tennis team followed in the footsteps of their male counterparts on Monday night in Guatemala.
The trio of Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith completed their rout of Curacao in their opening fixture of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.
T&T had also prevailed 3-0 – over Aruba – earlier in the day when the boys’ equivalent competition, for the Junior Davis Cup, got going.
Wong had given the girls the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph before press time, and it got even better for T&T in Group D after that.
Top player Jordane Dookie then triumphed 6-1, 6-1, and came back after a little rest with the assistance of 13-year-old Campbell-Smith for a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory in doubles.
Both T&T teams were on byes yesterday, and they will return today for their second and final fixtures in the round-robin group stage.
The girls are already assured of a place in the top eight playoff as the top two teams from the four groups will be involved.
Their opponents today will be Puerto Rico, while the boys’ trio of Kale Dalla Costa, Zachery Byng and Tobagonian Jordell Chapman will come up against Suriname in Group B.
The group winners will advance to battle in the top-five playoff from tomorrow. Only the winning male and female sides will advance to battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in April in the qualifying event.
The two top teams from this competition will qualify to battle against the top teams from the other confederations in the main draw in the second half of the year.
1st day results:
Junior Billie Jean Cup: Group A – Costa Rica bt El Salvador 3-0. B – Guatemala bt St Lucia 3-0. C – Honduras bt Dominican Republic 3-0. D – T&T bt Curacao 3-0.
Junior Davis Cup: Group A – Puerto Rico bt El Salvador 3-0; B – T&T bt Aruba 3-0. C – Honduras bt Guatemala 3-0. D – Nicaragua bt Barbados 3-0 and Bahamas bt Jamaica 2-1. E – Costa Rica bt Curacao 3-0 and Dominican Republic bt Bermuda 2-1.