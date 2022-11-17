T&T girls struggle in regional tourneys

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Jordane Dookie and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith exited at the first hurdle in both singles and doubles in junior tennis tournaments in the Caribbean over the last few days.
Dookie did not even get the chance to play in last night’s 18 and under doubles quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Jamaica yesterday.
The No. 4 seeds were not allowed to compete after her Israeli partner was defaulted earlier in the day in the quarters of singles for unsportsmanlike conduct after she received a very controversial call by her Jamaican opponent late in the second set.
After also being on a bye in the first round of singles on account of being seeded (No. 5), Dookie encountered serious problems with the huge serve of Linda Segura and went down 6-4, 6-0 to the American in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old has struggled at ITF level since she returned after a two-month absence last month, losing her first singles match in all three tournaments and winning just once in doubles.
However, Dookie, who has soared just over 1,000 points to around 1,300 in the world after a three-leg circuit in Trinidad in August, captured her second USTA (United States Tennis Association) event in Georgia last month.
After convincingly winning both matches over the weekend to qualify for the 14 & under main draw of the San Jose Bowl Junior Tournament in Costa Rica, Campbell-Smith went down 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to Isabela Segnini of the host country in the first round on Tuesday.
The daughter of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith and Guatemalan Guiliana Ramzzini received a bye in doubles and were then edged 1-4, 5-3, 10/5 on Wednesday in doubles.
Campbell-Smith has won two COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) singles titles this season and is at No. 2 in their rankings.