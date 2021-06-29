T&T go ‘foreign-based’ as Davis Cup serves off

TRINIDAD and Tobago will go into the Davis Cup with only newcomers for the first time in over a decade today in Panama.
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, only overseas-based players were selected and Nkrumah Patrick, Kamran McIntosh-Ross, Ebolum Nwokolo and David Rodriguez will all be making their debuts in the American Zone Group III competition.
T&T will be competing against the likes of Bahamas, Bermuda, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands on clay courts from today until Saturday.
The 11 countries will be drawn in three round-robin groups and the winner of each group and the best second-placed team will do battle on Saturday for the two promotion places to Group II of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament, next year.
The 23-year-old Patrick, who is studying at university in the US, is the only member of the quartet who is not a teenager.
The Spain-based Nwokolo was the leading Under-18 player in Trinidad last year, while the 2018 national Under-14 and 16 champ, Rodriguez, has been training in Florida, USA, the last couple years.
Kamran McIntosh-Ross, an American whose grandfather hails from Trinidad, led T&T to the bronze medal in the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the Junior Davis Cup in El Salvador two years ago.
Former respected junior Rodney Ross is also overseas-based and he will be making his coaching debut at this level.