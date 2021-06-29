T&T go ‘foreign-based’ as Davis Cup serves off

TRINIDAD and Tobago will go into the Davis Cup with only newcomers for the first time in over a decade today in Panama.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, only overseas-based players were selected and Nkrumah Patrick, Kamran McIntosh-Ross, Ebolum Nwokolo and David Rodriguez will all be making their debuts in the American Zone Group III competition.

T&T will be competing against the likes of Bahamas, Bermuda, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands on clay courts from today until Saturday.

The 11 countries will be drawn in three round-robin groups and the winner of each group and the best second-placed team will do battle on Saturday for the two promotion places to Group II of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament, next year.

The 23-year-old Patrick, who is studying at university in the US, is the only member of the quartet who is not a teenager.

The Spain-based Nwokolo was the leading Under-18 player in Trinidad last year, while the 2018 national Under-14 and 16 champ, Rodriguez, has been training in Florida, USA, the last couple years.

Kamran McIntosh-Ross, an American whose grandfather hails from Trinidad, led T&T to the bronze medal in the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the Junior Davis Cup in El Salvador two years ago.

Former respected junior Rodney Ross is also overseas-based and he will be making his coaching debut at this level.

KEVIN MOLINO is urging his Trinidad and Tobago teammates to get emotional and put on a dominating performance on Friday night against Montserrat in their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier.

The match will be played from 9.30 p.m. T&T time, at the DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

There is a buzz around the West Indies women’s team as the senior squad led by Stefanie Taylor and the “A” team led by Reniece Boyce prepare to return to the international arena against Pakistan.

GOALKEEPEER Marvin Phillip expects that his Trinidad and Tobago teammates will put everything into their opening 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Friday — a new beginning for the Soca Warriors following an early first round exit from World Cup qualifying earlier this month.

JAEDA-LEE Daniel-Joseph was beaten in the first round in the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) yesterday in Guatemala.