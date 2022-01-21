T&T go under 5-0 to Bolivia in friendly

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S senior men’s footballers were thumped 5-0 by Bolivia in their friendly international at the Estadio Olimpico Patria in Sucre, Bolivia, last evening.

Two goals and three goals on either side of the interval were not a true reflection of the Bolivian dominance in this country’s first outing for 2022.

Bolivia wasted several opportunities by shots that were just wide of the target and many of them when they were not under any pressure.

T&T head coach Angus Eve’s men were the lucky recipients of their squandered chances when the T&T defence—with Radanfah Abu Bakr commandeering in defence—failed to attend to their Bolivian counterparts adequately.

Bolivia captain Marcelo Moreno was guilty of at least two such chances in the first half, heading into the side netting in the 12th minute while hitting the target when barely offside in the 24th.

Earlier, Rodrigo Ramallo headed unchallenged across goal but the ball was just on the wrong side of goalkeeper Adrian Foncette’s left upright while Moises Villaroel sent a screamer from the top of the box inches wide of the upright in 19th minute.

However, Erwin Saavedra earned Bolivia a penalty that 36-year-old veteran forward Juan Carlos Arce duly converted in the 35th minute to solidify their dominance. And just before the half, Ramallo fired a bullet from 20 metres that Foncette was late to react to for a 2-0 half-time lead.

Moreno eventually made amends with a 53rd minute item. And with T&T totally outplayed, midfielders Leonel Justiniano and Bruno Miranda put the finishing touches with their 63rd and 87th minute goals, respectively -- a just result for the CONMEBOL campaigners who meet Venezuela next Friday in their next World Cup qualifying match.

For Eve and his charges, it is back to the drawing board.

