AFTER going down in yesterday’s semi-finals, the Trinidad and Tobago trio will play for the bronze medal when the North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying Tournament for the Junior Davis Cup concludes today in El Salvador.
The Under-16 male tennis players will be up against Dominican Republic, while El Salvador will tackle Costa Rica for the title in the six-day tournament.
The champions will compete alongside the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event in the next couple months.
The top two teams from this stage will come up against the qualifiers from all the other zones in the main draw in the second half of the season.
After winning the two singles matches to upset Puerto Rico 2-1 in Wednesday’s quarter-finals, T&T lost both singles matches yesterday.
But the Costa Ricans did not have the opportunity to complete the sweep as one of their players was ill and they were forced to throw in the towel after losing the first game of the doubles match.
T&T had actually come very close to making the doubles the decider, but Kamran McIntosh-Ross, an American with local roots, eventually lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), after Ethan Wong had only managed two games in the opening match.
The was the third straight three-set singles match in succession for the national under-16 champion, who had prevailed in the quarter-finals the day before, after being edged 7-5 in the fixture against El Salvador.
T&T began the competition with 3-0 wins over Bahamas and Suriname to be guaranteed of a place in the quarters, but then went down by the same score against El Salvador in the battle to determine the winners of Group A on Tuesday.
This is the furthest that any male team from this country has ever reached in this competition.
The squad, also including Tobagonian Shae Millington and coach Jerome Ward prepared at the world-famous Sanchez-Casal Tennis Academy in Florida, USA, last week.
Compatriots Aalisha Alexis, Keesa Lee Young and Cameron Wong will wrap up their week of training there tomorrow for next week’s pre-qualifying tournament for female equivalent competition, Junior Fed Cup, also in El Salvador.