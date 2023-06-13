T&T hockey teams return

VIP lounge

CREDITABLE PERFORMANCE: Members of T&T men’s hockey 5s team during a welcome reception in the VIP lounge, at Piarco International Airport, on Monday night. —Photo courtesy MSCD

The Trinidad and Tobago men’s and women’s hockey teams were welcomed home Monday night after performing creditably at the Hockey 5s Pan Am Cup in Jamaica.

The T&T women placed fourth and just missed out on qualification for the inaugural World Cup, while the T&T men earned their berth by placing second in the hemispheric tournament, beating Caribbean neighbours Jamaica as well as Panama, Paraguay, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

The stickmen only faltered against gold medal winners USA in a penalty shoot-out in the final.

Team TTO men were the highest scoring team of the tournament with 48 goals, while Teague Marcano earned most goals (17) and the tournament MVP award.

Patrice Charles, Deputy Director of Physical Education and Sport congratulated both teams on their performances in the competition and for delivering on the expectations of the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Charles also praised the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) for its efforts in raising the standard and profile of the sport and reiterated the commitment of his Ministry of Sport and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) to supporting the vision and objectives of both national teams.

In a similar vein, TTHB president Roger St Rose pledged to continue rebuilding the men’s and women’s programs to their former glory and help the athletes succeed at the highest level.

Meanwhile, men’s team head coach Darren Cowie was high in praise of both teams, saying that although they would be disappointed with their placing, they demonstrated a tremendous passion when stepping onto the field of play to represent T&T.

Cowie said the coaching staff was proud of the maturity the players showed during the Hockey 5s tournament, adding that it was excellent preparation for the hockey competition at the CAC Games.

Looking ahead to Oman, where the Hockey 5s World Cup will be held in 2024, Cowie said the team were excited for the challenge of playing against the best hockey squads in the world.

Team captain Akim Toussaint, a long-time servant of the game, thanked his teammates and the public, who would have tuned in to the livestream of the games, for their support. Toussaint explained that the Hockey 5s format suited the Trinbago players since it relies heavily on skill and speed.

While Toussaint is excited for the World Cup, he said the team is now focusing on preparations for the traditional format (11 a side) at the CAC Games, which is a qualifier for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The CAC Games will be held in San Salvador, El Salvador from June 23-July 8 while the Pan Am Games takes place from October 20-November 5 in Santiago, Chile.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NICARAGUA CHEATED

NICARAGUA CHEATED

NICARAGUA was discovered to have used an ineligible player during most of its 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League B campaign, which saw them finish a point ahead of Trinidad and Tobago.

In so doing, the Central Americans had qualified for the 2023 Gold Cup while also gaining promotion to the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League A.

Inter Miami make approach for Barca’s Jordi Alba

Inter Miami have sounded out Jordi Alba’s interest in joining the club but face competition to sign the Barcelona defender from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Alba, 34, has reached an agreement to end his contract with Barca, which was due to expire in 2024, one year early and is looking for a new club this summer.

T&T hockey teams return

T&T hockey teams return

The Trinidad and Tobago men’s and women’s hockey teams were welcomed home Monday night after performing creditably at the Hockey 5s Pan Am Cup in Jamaica.

Bain is only ‘Lease’ double champ

MAKEDA BAIN is the only player to capture more than one title in the first stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Showdown at twilight

Showdown at twilight

THE TOP four teams in the top flight of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League (TTPFL) face each other in East Trinidad.

The action takes place at La Horquetta (Phase 2) Recreation Ground, where second-placed AC Port of Spain face third-placed Tiger Tanks Club Sando (5 p.m.), followed by the super clash between leaders Defence Force and fourth-placed home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 7.15 p.m.

Mauresmo addresses women’s night play at French Open

Mauresmo addresses women’s night play at French Open

Scheduling more night sessions for women is proving a tough issue to resolve for French Open tournament director Amélie Mauresmo.

Mauresmo, a two-time Grand Slam winner, was asked at her tournament-ending news conference Sunday if she was comfortable with the equality in the scheduling at Roland Garros this year. Only one of the 10 night sessions involved women.