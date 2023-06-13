T&T hockey teams return

The Trinidad and Tobago men’s and women’s hockey teams were welcomed home Monday night after performing creditably at the Hockey 5s Pan Am Cup in Jamaica.
The T&T women placed fourth and just missed out on qualification for the inaugural World Cup, while the T&T men earned their berth by placing second in the hemispheric tournament, beating Caribbean neighbours Jamaica as well as Panama, Paraguay, Guatemala and Costa Rica.
The stickmen only faltered against gold medal winners USA in a penalty shoot-out in the final.
Team TTO men were the highest scoring team of the tournament with 48 goals, while Teague Marcano earned most goals (17) and the tournament MVP award.
Patrice Charles, Deputy Director of Physical Education and Sport congratulated both teams on their performances in the competition and for delivering on the expectations of the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago.
Charles also praised the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) for its efforts in raising the standard and profile of the sport and reiterated the commitment of his Ministry of Sport and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) to supporting the vision and objectives of both national teams.
In a similar vein, TTHB president Roger St Rose pledged to continue rebuilding the men’s and women’s programs to their former glory and help the athletes succeed at the highest level.
Meanwhile, men’s team head coach Darren Cowie was high in praise of both teams, saying that although they would be disappointed with their placing, they demonstrated a tremendous passion when stepping onto the field of play to represent T&T.
Cowie said the coaching staff was proud of the maturity the players showed during the Hockey 5s tournament, adding that it was excellent preparation for the hockey competition at the CAC Games.
Looking ahead to Oman, where the Hockey 5s World Cup will be held in 2024, Cowie said the team were excited for the challenge of playing against the best hockey squads in the world.
Team captain Akim Toussaint, a long-time servant of the game, thanked his teammates and the public, who would have tuned in to the livestream of the games, for their support. Toussaint explained that the Hockey 5s format suited the Trinbago players since it relies heavily on skill and speed.
While Toussaint is excited for the World Cup, he said the team is now focusing on preparations for the traditional format (11 a side) at the CAC Games, which is a qualifier for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.
The CAC Games will be held in San Salvador, El Salvador from June 23-July 8 while the Pan Am Games takes place from October 20-November 5 in Santiago, Chile.