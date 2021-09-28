T&T hockey women draw with Paraguay

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s hockey team snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw against Paraguay in their second match of the Pan American Challenge series in Lima, Peru, yesterday.
T&T won their opening match in similarly dramatic circumstances on Sunday with Brianna Govia scoring in the 60th minute to take full points.
Yesterday, it was Zene Henry that scored in the final minute to give T&T a share of the points which keeps them in second place on the four-team standings with one round robin match to be played against cellar-placed Brazil today.
T&T women opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Teresa Lezama collected the ball just after the centre line and sent a precision pass to Brittney Hingh on the shooting circle. Hingh screened off a challenge from Paraguay’s Carolina Cacace before shooting past goalkeeper Sofia Caballero. Paraguay had a couple of good looks at goal before equalising in the final seconds of the third period.
The goal came by way a penalty corner from Maria Catebra that was put away by Veronica Roa as the third quarter ended with the scores level.
Paraguay took the lead with six minutes left in the game when Alejandra Gonzalez sent a pass from the 25-yard line to Agustina Sanchez inside the striking circle. Sanchez played the ball back to Astrid Duarte who slammed it home past T&T custodian Arresia Sandy.
The game eventually went down to the wire with Shaniah de Freitas hitting a long ball from the just outside the 25-yard line which was deflected into the back of the net by Henry as the game ended in a draw.
In the other round robin match, hosts Peru beat Brazil 1-0 with a fourth minute goal from Marina Montes making the difference. The top team at the end of the preliminary round plays the fourth-placed side in the semi-finals, while the second-placed and third-placed teams meet in the other semi-final.
The two finalists will qualify for the 2022 Pan Am Cup, which will be staged in Santiago, Chile, from January 20-30.
Today’s Matches
T&T vs Brazil, Noon
Peru vs Paraguay, 2 p.m.