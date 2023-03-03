T&T in ‘Davis’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.
And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.
With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.
T&T had been forced to come from behind as Byng had lost the opening match 6-2, 6-1, before Dalla Costa came back to prevail 6-0, 6-4.
The outfit, which also includes Tobagonian Jordell Chapman, will oppose the winner of the Dominican Republic/Puerto Rico clash today for the title, and the opportunity to tackle the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event next month.
The two top teams from this competition will qualify to battle against the top teams from the other confederations in the main draw in the second half of the year.
In Junior Billie Jean Cup action, the girls’ equivalent event, this country’s girls were edged 2-1 by Costa Rica in a quarter-final fixture which ended in controversial fashion on Thursday.
Jordane Dookie and Cameron Won lost the deciding doubles 6-0. 7-5, but coach Jerome Ward was furious because he felt his players received two “blatant bad calls” which would have resulted in them winning the second set 6-4 and forcing a deciding match tiebreak.
After Wong lost the opening match 6-2, 6-0, Dookie, who became the first tennis player to capture a Junior Player of the Year prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards last year, saved four match points to prevail 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (8/6) in more than 2 1/2 hours and force the decider.
The team, which also includes 13-year-old Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith had beaten Curacao 3-0 in the round-robin stage, but ended up second in Group D after a 2-1 defeat by Puerto Rico. The boys, being coached by Kino Francis, took down both Aruba and Suriname 3-0 to win Group B and then received a bye into the last four.