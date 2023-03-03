T&T in ‘Davis’ final

Jordell Chapman

ELATED: Jordell Chapman, right, in celebratory mood along with his coach Kino Francis, centre, after his teammates Kale Dalla Costa, left, and Zachery Byng (hidden) won their doubles match to secure Trinidad and Tobago a place in the final.

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.

T&T had been forced to come from behind as Byng had lost the opening match 6-2, 6-1, before Dalla Costa came back to prevail 6-0, 6-4.

The outfit, which also includes Tobagonian Jordell Chapman, will oppose the winner of the Dominican Republic/Puerto Rico clash today for the title, and the opportunity to tackle the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying event next month.

The two top teams from this competition will qualify to battle against the top teams from the other confederations in the main draw in the second half of the year.

In Junior Billie Jean Cup action, the girls’ equivalent event, this country’s girls were edged 2-1 by Costa Rica in a quarter-final fixture which ended in controversial fashion on Thursday.

Jordane Dookie and Cameron Won lost the deciding doubles 6-0. 7-5, but coach Jerome Ward was furious because he felt his players received two “blatant bad calls” which would have resulted in them winning the second set 6-4 and forcing a deciding match tiebreak.

After Wong lost the opening match 6-2, 6-0, Dookie, who became the first tennis player to capture a Junior Player of the Year prize during the First Citizens Sports Awards last year, saved four match points to prevail 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (8/6) in more than 2 1/2 hours and force the decider.

The team, which also includes 13-year-old Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith had beaten Curacao 3-0 in the round-robin stage, but ended up second in Group D after a 2-1 defeat by Puerto Rico. The boys, being coached by Kino Francis, took down both Aruba and Suriname 3-0 to win Group B and then received a bye into the last four.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thong sizzles at Queen’s Park Oval

SETH THONG was in tremendous form when the GISCAD Roger Ache Memorial Squash Tournament continued Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After a first-round bye, the second-seeded 15-year-old crushed former national over-40 champion Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals.

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.

Ottley and Narine star

Ottley and Narine star

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.

Police out front in North Zone

Police out front in North Zone

Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Brian Christmas scored a century and former T&T youth player Brandon Ramdial slammed a double hundred as Police Sports continued their winning ways in the North Zone Cricket Council Senior Division League recently.

Ramdial hit and unbeaten 219 off 103 balls.

Ramdin, Livingston, Diaz star for Woodland

Former West Indies Test captain Denesh Ramdin and former Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 opening batter David Livingston starred with the bat for Woodland Sports as they defeated Progressive Sports and San Francique Sports in their South Zonal Council Division One T20 matches last weekend.

On Saturday, Ramdin slammed 101 and Livingston struck 76 as Woodland posted 233 for three against Progressive. Nathan Young was the best bowler for Progressive with two for 31.

Carter strikes gold again

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter sprinted to his second gold as he shared the top podium spot with USA Olympian Michael Andrew’s at the first meet of the TYR PRO Series that splashed off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.

It was the second time in the day both swimmers couldn’t be separated at the finish after both posted 23.33 to take gold in the men’s 50-metre butterfly final. Texas Longhorns Aquatics’ Shaun’s Casas grabbed the bronze in 23.48.