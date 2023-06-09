TRINIDAD and Tobago is among the country’s involved in the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Women’s Final Four International Volleyball League in Puerto Rico.
The eight-time Caribbean Champions were scheduled to oppose Costa Rica in the opening match of the straight round-robin tournament last night, and they will return to do battle with hosts Puerto Rico at 8 p.m. today.
The tournament ends tomorrow with the Costa Ricans tackling the hosts at 8 p.m., two hours after T&T come up against the United States Virgin Islands.
The winning team will qualify for the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Challenger Cup next year, and hence get an opportunity to earn a place in the Volleyball Nations League, the world body’s premier annual competition which involves the top 16 teams in the world.
Former national captains Krystle Esdelle and Kelly Billingy have returned to the T&T squad for this tournament.
Jalicia Ross-Kydd, who was also on the team when T&T competed for the only time in the World Championships in 2018, wears the captain’s arm-band, and Kamla Elcock is the manager, as she was five years ago.
Saleem Ali is the coach and is assistant is Sean Morrison, who played alongside him on the national team for over a decade until around 2015.
T&T team: Jalicia Ross-Kydd (capt), Aaliyah Alexis, Johanna Belmar, Kelly Billingy, Marina Camps, Cheyenne Chin-Choy, Shanice Cottoy, Kaylon Cruickshank, Desiree Donald, Krystle Esdelle, Destiny Leon, Tiania Murray Lewis, Tyajane Ramsey. Sameem Ali (coach); Sean Morrison (assistant coach); Kamla Elcock (manager).