T&T IN W/CUP MIX

Trinidad and Tobago will be throwing their hat into the ring as one of the possible host venues for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup set to be staged in the Caribbean and the United States of the America.
Chairman of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) Douglas Camacho has confirmed that they are looking at the documentation and that persons from the ICC have already visited the country to assess the infrastructure on offer.
T&T are poised to become a hub of international sporting activities over the next three years with the country already hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games this year and the Carifta Swimming and Athletics in 2025.
Trinidad will also be hosting India for a Test match and a T20I this year and will welcome England for two T20Is in December.
“It is no secret that we’re going to be hosting England in December and we are hosting India in a Test match here (Queen’s Park Oval) and the T20 down in Tarouba on the 4th of August,” Camacho told the Express during a function in honour of former West Indies wicket-keeper Deryck Murray at the Oval last Thursday.
“You asked about the T20 World Cup, Trinidad does intend to look at it,” he confirmed.
“We are looking at it right now as we speak in terms of the documentation and what it requires. The ICC people are touring all the countries. They’ve come to Trinidad and they are going through all the countries looking at the facilities people have so when the bids come in, they will have a good idea of what is on offer. Yes, we will be throwing our hat in the ring and we will see where it goes,” Camacho added.
The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will be the fifth occasion that the West Indies will be hosting a global ICC cricket event, and the first time for the United States. It will be the ninth edition of the T20 global showpiece and the first to feature 20 teams.
The third edition of the tournament was hosted in the Caribbean in 2010 but T&T didn’t host any matches on that occasion when the Oval was the lone international venue on offer.
However, even with the availability of two international venues this time around — the Oval and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy — Camacho said the distribution of the 55 matches in next year’s tournament will depend on a lot of other factors.
“A lot will depend on how ICC wants to distribute the games and it might be less about the quality of the facilities and more about a host of other factors that are considered,” said Camacho explained.
“Often one of their (ICC) philosophies is to spread the games as wide as they could and that would diminish what each country can get. So, a lot will depend on how wide they want to spread the matches but of course that also comes with its own logistical challenges with travel within the Caribbean being what it is,” he continued.
“So, it is not a matter of simply saying well this is the best island or this is the best facility. They will have their plans on how they will want to do it so we will wait the see what they decide,” he added.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) is currently undertaking a thorough bid process for Caribbean countries wanting to host T20 World Cup matches and following the bid process the venues will be confirmed on 31 July 2023.
According to CWI, countries that plan to bid for the World Cup matches will be required to demonstrate their ability to deliver a world-class venue and stage the matches by providing match and training facilities, undergo a venue inspection, provide immigration, customs, medical and security support, as well as other operational and logistical requirements including accommodation for the members of the teams, match officials and broadcast crew.
The format of the tournament will see the 20 teams participating —with four groups of five teams in the first round. Each team will play one match against the other teams in the group and the top two teams from each group will move into the Super8 stage.
At the Super8 stage, eight teams will be split into two groups of four with each team playing one match against the other teams in their group with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.