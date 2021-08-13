T&T looking for 5th in ‘Pan Am’

AFTER losing both matches in the round-robin group stage, the Trinidad and Tobago team can finish no higher than fifth in the Under-23 Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup. And they will begin their quest for this place against the loser of last night’s Costa Rica/Guatemala contest at 4 p.m. today.
The winner of this encounter will come back to face the winners of last night’s match for fifth place at the same time tomorrow, while the loser will end up at the rear in the seven-team competition. The top two teams in each round-robin group have already qualified to compete in the Pan American Games from November 25.
After being crushed by defending champion Dominican Republic in their opening Group A match on Wednesday, T&T would have earned tickets to the inaugural multi-sport competition in November with victory over Suriname. However, they again went down in straight sets on Thursday night.
By virtue of winning their first two matches in Group B, Puerto Rico and hosts Mexico will join Dominican Republic and Suriname in the Pan Am Games in Cali, Colombia.
The Costa Ricans came extremely close to defeating Puerto Rico for the very first time on Thursday night, but they were eventually nosed out 34-32, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 16-14 in 2 1/4 hours. And then the Mexicans whipped Guatemala 25-14, 25-16, 25-12 for their second three-set triumph in consecutive nights.
The round-robin stage concluded last night with Dominican Republic tackling Suriname and Mexico coming up against Puerto Rico to determine the group winners. The semis take place from 4 p.m. today and the champions will be crowned tomorrow night.