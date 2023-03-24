T&T men into quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago advanced to the men’s team quarterfinals of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Guyana.
After being swept 3-0 by Dominican Republic the night before, this country’s trio whipped St Lucia 3-1 to finish second in Group 3.
Former national champion Yuvraaj Dookram sealed the victory with an 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7 triumph over Dawitt Nurse, after losing 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8 to Andre De Calderon, who had stunned Issac Vila in five games when his team went down 3-1 to Dominican Republic the night before.
Aaron Wilson and Derron Douglas had gotten T&T off to a flyer by beating Nurse and Rawson Harris 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in doubles. And after Dookram’s defeat, national champ Wilson whipped Nurse 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to give T&T the lead again.
T&T had an encouraging start on Thursday night when the former two-time Caribbean Under-18 champ and the teenaged Douglas were edged 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7 by Glenn Carrasco and Vila.
The second match also went the distance as former singles champ Samuel Galvez just avoided the upset in his 6-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7 triumph over Dookram, who did not make it to the main draw in singles.
T&T then won the first game again, before Vila roared back to complete the sweep by whipping the United States-based Douglas 10-12, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6.
Girls
outclassed
This country’s teenaged female trio were completely outclassed by the powerful Cubans in their opening fixture on Thursday night.
Imani Edwards-Taylor, runner-up in both major tournaments last year, and former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan were crushed 11-3, 11-2, 11-8 in the opening match.
Khellawan later lost 11-6, 11-6, 11-3, after 14-year-old Chloe Fraser, who has been training in France for the last nine months, battled gamely before she went down 11-5, 10-12, 11-6.11-9.
T&T began the round-robin stage hard-pressed to finish in the top two in Group 1 and reach the semifinals as the Puerto Ricans were also involved.
They began their campaign by brushing aside Barbados 3-0.
Four of the six T&T players—Wilson, Douglas, Fraser and Khellawan—had reached the knockout stage in the singles draw and they exited in the last 16 in singles on Wednesday night.