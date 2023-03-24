T&T men into quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago advanced to the men’s team quarterfinals of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Guyana.

After being swept 3-0 by Dominican Republic the night before, this country’s trio whipped St Lucia 3-1 to finish second in Group 3.

Former national champion Yuvraaj Dookram sealed the victory with an 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7 triumph over Dawitt Nurse, after losing 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8 to Andre De Calderon, who had stunned Issac Vila in five games when his team went down 3-1 to Dominican Republic the night before.

Aaron Wilson and Derron Douglas had gotten T&T off to a flyer by beating Nurse and Rawson Harris 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in doubles. And after Dookram’s defeat, national champ Wilson whipped Nurse 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to give T&T the lead again.

T&T had an encouraging start on Thursday night when the former two-time Caribbean Under-18 champ and the teenaged Douglas were edged 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7 by Glenn Carrasco and Vila.

The second match also went the distance as former singles champ Samuel Galvez just avoided the upset in his 6-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7 triumph over Dookram, who did not make it to the main draw in singles.

T&T then won the first game again, before Vila roared back to complete the sweep by whipping the United States-based Douglas 10-12, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6.

Girls

outclassed

This country’s teenaged female trio were completely outclassed by the powerful Cubans in their opening fixture on Thursday night.

Imani Edwards-Taylor, runner-up in both major tournaments last year, and former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan were crushed 11-3, 11-2, 11-8 in the opening match.

Khellawan later lost 11-6, 11-6, 11-3, after 14-year-old Chloe Fraser, who has been training in France for the last nine months, battled gamely before she went down 11-5, 10-12, 11-6.11-9.

T&T began the round-robin stage hard-pressed to finish in the top two in Group 1 and reach the semifinals as the Puerto Ricans were also involved.

They began their campaign by brushing aside Barbados 3-0.

Four of the six T&T players—Wilson, Douglas, Fraser and Khellawan—had reached the knockout stage in the singles draw and they exited in the last 16 in singles on Wednesday night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WARRIORS’ WRATH

WARRIORS’ WRATH

BY half-time, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football head-coach Angus Eve must have already been thinking of Monday’s showdown with Nicaragua in Tobago. Against Bahamas yesterday, it was essentially over after 45 minutes.

Mind you, they played well, but the Bahamians provided just token competition when going down 3-0 to the Soca Warriors in a Group C CONCACAF Nations League B match, at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Injured Fontenelle out ‘ITF Masters’

THE match which was expected to be the highlight of the entire tournament did not take place when the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament served off yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Simmons, Cooper hit centuries in Premiership 1 final round

Keagan Simmons and Cephas Cooper both slammed centuries for their respective clubs on the first day on the final round of matches in the National League Premiership 1 competition.

Simmons, who was dropped from the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team for the ongoing four-day game against the Barbados Pride, returned to his club team Central Sports and slammed 108 off 154 balls as they posted 235 for seven at stumps against Clarke Road United at Wilson Road in Penal.

T&T men into quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago advanced to the men’s team quarterfinals of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship yesterday in Guyana.

After being swept 3-0 by Dominican Republic the night before, this country’s trio whipped St Lucia 3-1 to finish second in Group 3.

Red Force under the gun

Red Force under the gun

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force took the lead against the Barbados Pride on the penultimate day of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, yesterday.

But the visitors still hold the upper hand, requiring just another 66 runs with eight wickets in hand, to seal victory, on the final day of the fourth round fixture today.

James, Athanaze hit tons in Tarouba

James, Athanaze hit tons in Tarouba

Kofi James of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and recent West Indies recruit Alick Athanaze of the Windward Islands Volcanoes both got centuries as their sides engaged in a high-scoring West Indies Four-Day Championship contest at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.