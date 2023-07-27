T&T men join women in CAZOVA semi-finals

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s men joined their women in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship Wednesday night in Suriname.
There was the possibility of the three-time champions finishing fourth and last in Group B and not advancing to the knockout stage with defeat in their final round-robin match. But T&T came from behind to defeat Curacao 23-25, 25-18, 27-25, 27-25 to be assured of placing at least second. And it turned into first place and a ticket to the semis a couple hours later when the Bahamians, who had beaten Curacao in four sets and edged T&T in five in their previous matches, were upset 25-16, 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 15-11, after coming within two points of victory in the fourth set.
Jamaica, Bahamas and T&T ended up with two wins apiece, but the latter had the best ratio (eight sets won and five lost) of the three and were declared group winners.
Runners-up Bahamas (8-6) came back yesterday to defeat Martinique, the third-placed team in Group B, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14 in the first quarter-final to join Group B winners Barbados and T&T in today’s last four.
The Jamaicans faced Group B runners-up, defending champs Suriname last night for the final place in the semis.
After winning their first three matches, T&T’s women suffered their first defeat in this tournament in almost two decades when they were nosed out 25-14, 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 16-14 by Jamaica on Wednesday.
The seven-time defending champs ended up finishing second in the round-robin stage as the Jamaicans came back yesterday to keep their unbeaten record intact with a straight-set triumph over the Bahamians, who they are expected to face again today in the semis. The Barbadians were expected to beat the winless Suriname last night for third place and a semi-final meeting with T&T.
Middle Blocker Akim Bushe led from the front on Wednesday night when the T&T captain scored 18 points in the victory over Curacao. Joel Theodore (10) and United States-based Daynte Stewart (15) also reached double figures on the scoreboard for the winners.
Although T&T’s women were stunned by the Jamaicans on Wednesday, star spiker and former skipper Krystle Esdelle scored a joint game-high 24 points.
CAZOVA is a biennial tournament, but the Covid-19 pandemic arrived a few months before the 2020 edition, and this is the first edition in five years.