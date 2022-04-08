TRINIDAD and Tobago will be represented by both women’s and men’s pairs in the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament next weekend for the Beach Volleyball World Championship.

“Worlds” is a biennial competition, but because of Covid-19, it has been three years since it was staged in Hamburg, Germany. The 19th edition will be contested in Rome, Italy, from June 10-19, and the NORCECA qualifying tournament will take place next Saturday and Sunday in Dominican Republic.

Four teams each from all five Confederations—Asian, African, European, South American and NORCECA—will qualify for the most prestigious tournament in the sport after the Olympic Games.

The top 12 men’s and women’s ranked teams in the region have qualified to participate next weekend. And the team next on the ranking list will be invited if any of them is unable to compete.

The teams will be placed in two round-robin groups and the top two from each group will book tickets for the World Championships.

Five years ago, this country’s men’s became the first team from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify and Daneil Williams and Marlon Phillip participated in the 2017 World Championship in Vienna, Austria.

Both T&T teams are currently ranked in the top ten in NORCECA as the men are listed at No. 6, three places ahead of the women.

NORCECA Beach Rankings:

WOMEN — 1. USA; 2. Canada; 3. Nicaragua; 4. Mexico; 5. Cuba; 6. Guatemala; 7. Puerto Rico; 8. US Virgin Islands; 9. T&T; 10. El Salvador; 11. Costa Rica; 12. Dominican Republic.

MEN — 1. USA; 2. Nicaragua; 3. Canada; 4. Mexico; 5. Puerto Rico; 6. T&T; 7. El Salvador; 8. Guatemala; 9. Costa Rica; 10. Cuba; 11. Dominican Republic; 12. Bahamas.

