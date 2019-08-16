Trinidad and Tobago picked up men’s 4x50m freestyle relay bronze at the 18th Fina World Masters Championships in Gwangju, China, yesterday.
Representing T&T at the event are Anton Gopaulsingh, Curtis Harper, Richard Knaggs, Mervyn Campbell, Danielle Cozier, Partick Lee Loy and Adrian Murphy. The team of Knaggs, Gopaulsingh, Harper and Lee Loy recorded a 1:51.40 clocking for third over the distance. Meanwhile, Knaggs (65-69) and Cozier (50-54) placed sixth in their respective age-group of the 100m butterfly event. The competition ends tomorrow.