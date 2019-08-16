Anton Gopaulsingh

MASTERS SEPTET: Anton Gopaulsingh, Curtis Harper, Richard Knaggs, Mervyn Campbell,

Danielle Cozier, Partick Lee Loy and Adrian Murphy are flying the T&T flag at the 18th Fina World Masters Championships in Gwangju, China.

Trinidad and Tobago picked up men’s 4x50m freestyle relay bronze at the 18th Fina World Masters Championships in Gwangju, China, yesterday.

Representing T&T at the event are Anton Gopaulsingh, Curtis Harper, Richard Knaggs, Mervyn Campbell, Danielle Cozier, Partick Lee Loy and Adrian Murphy. The team of Knaggs, Gopaulsingh, Harper and Lee Loy recorded a 1:51.40 clocking for third over the distance. Meanwhile, Knaggs (65-69) and Cozier (50-54) placed sixth in their respective age-group of the 100m butterfly event. The competition ends tomorrow.

