T&T midfielder Phillips moves to Gillingham

English League One club Gillingham have snapped up two UK-born Caribbean players, Watford and Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Daniel Phillips on a season-long loan deal and former Carlisle United defender Rhys Bennett on a free transfer.
Phillips, 20, who featured six times for the Hornets last season, made his full international debut for Trinidad and Tobago against Guyana in March, having joined Watford in 2015 following a spell in Chelsea’s academy.
Bennett, 29, is of Jamaican descent and links up with Gills’ Scottish manager Steve Evans for the third time, having worked with him at Mansfield Town and Peterborough United. He scored five goals in 26 games for Carlisle last season—but rejected a new contract—and has also had spells at Rochdale and Scottish club Falkirk.
Evans remained patient in his chase for Phillips with other League One clubs seeking his services, but was delighted to get it sorted out.
He said: “He is a player that I first became aware of when I watched a number of Watford Under-23 games last season, in which the boy was outstanding.
“I wouldn’t expect many of our supporters to know much about the young man, but they will certainly know about Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and England, and if they want a comparison from me then there it is. Given he is much more inexperienced, and although younger than Kalvin, what a great benchmark for him to aim for.”