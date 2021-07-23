T&T midfielder Phillips moves to Gillingham

English League One club Gillingham have snapped up two UK-born Caribbean players, Watford and Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Daniel Phillips on a season-long loan deal and former Carlisle United defender Rhys Bennett on a free transfer.

Phillips, 20, who featured six times for the Hornets last season, made his full international debut for Trinidad and Tobago against Guyana in March, having joined Watford in 2015 following a spell in Chelsea’s academy.

Bennett, 29, is of Jamaican descent and links up with Gills’ Scottish manager Steve Evans for the third time, having worked with him at Mansfield Town and Peterborough United. He scored five goals in 26 games for Carlisle last season—but rejected a new contract—and has also had spells at Rochdale and Scottish club Falkirk.

Evans remained patient in his chase for Phillips with other League One clubs seeking his services, but was delighted to get it sorted out.

He said: “He is a player that I first became aware of when I watched a number of Watford Under-23 games last season, in which the boy was outstanding.

“I wouldn’t expect many of our supporters to know much about the young man, but they will certainly know about Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and England, and if they want a comparison from me then there it is. Given he is much more inexperienced, and although younger than Kalvin, what a great benchmark for him to aim for.”

Teniel Campbell will score another first for Trinidad and Tobago women when she rides in the Tokyo 2020 Road Race from midnight tonight (T&T time).

Sprinter Kelly-Ann Baptiste became Team TTO’s first-ever female Olympic Games opening ceremony flag-bearer, yesterday. Filled with empty chairs owing to a ban on spectators because of Covid-19 concerns, the Olympic Stadium was an odd site as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially started here in Tokyo, Japan.

Bubble secure

While everyone in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) bio-secure bubble in Barbados, yesterday tested negative for Covid-19, there was still no confirmation if the CG Insurance One-Day International series between West Indies and Australia would continue.

Rowing does not often grab sports page headlines in this part of the world. The Tokyo 2020 schedule, however, put the sport in the spotlight, yesterday.

While many of the athletes gathered here in Tokyo, Japan were preparing for yesterday’s opening ceremony, rowers were already in the heat of the battle at Sea Forest Waterway.

AS the Tokyo Olympics begin, the highest-ranking American on the International Olympic Committee (IOC)cautioned athletes that the medal podium is no place for political statements, and suggested the IOC itself has no business in politics -- even when a host country, such as China, home to the Winter Games next February, stands accused of genocide.

Naomi Osaka was given the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

The 23-year-old tennis player follows in the footsteps of a long line of iconic athletes who have been chosen to light the Olympic cauldron at a Games.