T&T move up in World Amateur golf

Trinidad and Tobago moved up to 54th spot from their overnight 61st on the second day of the World Amateur Team Championships at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, in France.
Leading the way yesterday was Liam Bryden, the Brechin Castle Open champion, who shot an even par score of 72. Zico Correia improved on his first day score of 78 to shoot 75, while Chris Richards Jnr shot 80.
The top two scores count per team every day of the tournament.
The team is managed by Newman George and accompanied by president of The Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association, Wayne Baptiste.