Trinidad and Tobago moved up to 54th spot from their overnight 61st on the second day of the World Amateur Team Championships at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, in France.

Leading the way yesterday was Liam Bryden, the Brechin Castle Open champion, who shot an even par score of 72. Zico Correia improved on his first day score of 78 to shoot 75, while Chris Richards Jnr shot 80.

The top two scores count per team every day of the tournament.

The team is managed by Newman George and accompanied by president of The Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association, Wayne Baptiste.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bursary for pan study at UTT

The Patrons of the Arts Foundation (POTAF) (formerly The Patrons of Queen’s Hall) is providing financial support for pannists to attend the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

POTAF chairman Brian Wood said the initiative, in collaboration with UTT, is now in its 12th year and is geared towards further cementing Trinidad and Tobago’s position as the leading location globally for advanced studies of the steelpan.

T&T move up in World Amateur golf

Trinidad and Tobago moved up to 54th spot from their overnight 61st on the second day of the World Amateur Team Championships at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, in France.

TTFA starts search for new technical director

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is now accepting applications for the position of technical director.

The position became vacant last week, following the departure of Anton Corneal. Corneal left to take up the position of FIFA Regional Technical Consultant for the Caribbean.

King, Gordon shine for impressive Tallawahs

King, Gordon shine for impressive Tallawahs

Brandon King struck a sparkling half-century and fast bowler Nicholson Gordon produced a three-wicket burst to fire Jamaica Tallawahs to a comprehensive 47-run victory over title-holders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Wednesday night.

Blackman gets to 50 free World Juniors final

TEAM TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman will race for a medal tonight from 8.23 p.m. TT time in the Men’s 50m freestyle event at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championship currently underway in Lima, Peru.

GOOD DAY FOR TKR

GOOD DAY FOR TKR

THE TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS women’s team earned a fortuitous one point from their rain-affected match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors that propelled them into the final of the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament yesterday, in St Kitts.