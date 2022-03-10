Trinidad and Tobago were among the teams named when World Netball and the Commonwealth Games Federation announced the final six qualifiers for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,
The final six teams to qualify, selected due to being among the top 12 in the netball world rankings as of January 31 2022 are: Uganda, Scotland, Wales, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Ireland and Barbados. These teams now join Australia, New Zealand, England, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi, who were announced as the first six qualifiers in October 2021.
T&T are in Group B along with New Zealand, England, Malawi, Uganda and Northern Ireland.