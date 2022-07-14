T&T ODI, T20 tickets on sale

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the opening of the box offices for the CG United One-Day International (ODIs) and first T20 International (T20I) between West Indies and India in Trinidad.
Box offices opened at the Queen’s Park Oval and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Office at the National Cricket Centre, Couva from noon yesterday and then open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, leading up to each match day. Stadium box offices will open two hours before the match start time on each match day.
The three-match CG United ODI Series will be at the Oval from Friday July 22 to Wednesday July 27, including the second ODI on the Sunday July 24.
The curtain-raiser for five-match T20I series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on 29 July.
For the CG United ODI series, tickets start at TT$250 for the first and second ODIs on Friday and Sunday and for the third ODI, prices start at TT$200.
The Trini Posse (@TriniPosseTT) who are celebrating their 30th anniversary, will be bringing their unique atmosphere and all the vibes to their Party Stand for all three matches, with tickets including premium drinks; prices start from TT$500 for women and TT$600 for men.
All three CG United ODIs are day games starting at 9:30am.
For the 1st T20I, when history will be made with the first-ever West Indies Men’s international to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, ticket prices range from standard seats at TT$250 and premium seats behind the bowlers’ arm at TT$300.
Tribe Carnival (@Carnival Tribe) will be creating their first ever West Indies Party Stand with inclusive drinks and live entertainment to celebrate this historic event. Party Stand tickets can be for TT$500.
FULL MATCH SCHEDULE
22 July: 1st CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad
24 July: 2nd CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval
27 July: 3rd CG United ODI – Queen’s Park Oval
29 July: 1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
1 August: 2nd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts
2 August: 3rd T20I – Warner Park
6 August: 4th T20I – Broward County Stadium, Florida
7 August: 5th T20I – Broward County Stadium