There will be no professional division when the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) hosts the 115th staging of the Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Championship.
Financial constraints on the TTGA and a lack of adequate sponsorship have made staging that competition impossible this year. But the TTGA promised to correct course next year..
“Going forward, we will be working assiduously to provide a competition for pro golfers in this prestigious tournament,” said TTGA president Wayne Baptiste.
But there will still be very competitive rounds of golf contested on the fairways and greens when the Championship is hosted at the St. Andrews Golf Course, Moka from Thursday through Sunday.
The Championship is fully subscribed with a mix of both local and foreign players in all categories. Last year’s winner of the Open, Zico Correira is all set to defend his crown. He will be facing stiff competition from the likes of champion golfers Chris Richards Jr, Liam Bryden, Alex Kangoo, Ayden Ali, Ross Cabral, Ross Ramkissoon, and Jerseem Boodram.
All these players will be vying for selection on both the TTO junior and senior national teams. Also throwing their hats into the ring will be former national players Baptiste and Dave Rajkumar.
This Open will see players in different categories; the Championship—contested by players with a handicap index of 5.0 and lower, the first flight indexed from 5.1 to 10.0, second flight 10.1 to 17.5 and the third flight from 17,6 and over.
Also in the fray will be Super seniors, aged 60 years and over, and masters (70 years & over). The Super seniors will see stalwarts like Richard Lara, former national player Richard Pecos Camacho and Angard Sonnilal among others.
In the Masters category, Ritchie Alleyne from Barbados will be participating in the T&T Open for the 50th time. Another noteworthy player in the Masters category is former president of the TTGA and former president of the Caribbean Golf Association, Ashraph Ali.
Included in the draw is a large contingent from the wider Caribbean including Jamaica, Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua, St. Kitts/Nevis and the Bahamas.
The Trinidad and Tobago Open has also attracted players from Canada and the USA. Of interest is that top amateur golfers from Jamaica, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and the Bahamas will be on the draw vying for the Open Championship trophy and also the President’s Cup.