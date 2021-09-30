JORDANE DOOKIE left yesterday for the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament.
The Trinidad and Tobago player was scheduled to meet compatriot Cameron Wong in Florida, USA, and the two will travel today to Acapulco, Mexico, to compete in the prestigious 14 and under tournament from Sunday until Thursday.
The top four ranked male and female players in COTECC will be competing, along with four other boys and girls picked by the Confederation.
Wong and Dookie are ranked third and fourth respectively, and will become the first players from this country to participate in the Masters.
The top four male and female players from this tournament will be selected on the COTECC 14 and Under team to do battle in the America’s Cup in Orlando, Florida, in December.
And the champions of this year-end competition will make the ITT (International Tennis Federation) Grand Slam Development Fund 14 and Under Touring Team.
Wong, ranked No. 1 in COTECC a few months ago, has been training in the United States for the last couple weeks and will go into the tournament in good form after winning a USTA (United States Tennis Association) Level 6 Tournament in South Carolina on Sunday.
Dookie has been nothing short of spectacular in the last few months and has soared 11 places to No.4 in the COTECC rankings.
The East Clubs Classified Division A runner-up reached two USTA and two COTECC singles finals as well as the doubles finals of both COTECC events, earning one singles and one doubles title each.
Dookie, who was unable to play in either final of the second COTECC event in the Dominican Republic in August because of rain, warmed up for Sunday’s competition by upsetting two respected male players to reach the semi-finals of a senior open gender tournament at home two weeks ago.
Wong’s coach Jerome Ward is accompanying the 13-year-olds in Mexico.