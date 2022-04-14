T&T pairs drawn against Canada in qualifying

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago pairs have been drawn in the same group as regional powerhouses Canada for the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Championship.
The qualifying tournament will take place tomorrow and Sunday in Punta Cana and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and the top two teams from each competition will qualify for the “Worlds” in Italy, from June 7.
Both T&T pairs will be competing in Punta Cana, with the women’s combination of Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph in Group A, and the men’s duo of Fabien Whitfield and Daneil Williams in Group B.
Canada, ranked second in the region, T&T and hosts Dominican Republic will make up Group A in the female competition, while Cuba, Netherland Antilles and United States Virgin Islands (USVI) are in Group B.
The top 12 ranked countries in NORCECA were invited to participate, but the 12th-ranked Bahamian men declined the invitation and were replaced by USVI.
T&T men, ranked sixth in the region, and the third-ranked Canadians are also in Group B, while Group A consists of Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic.
El Salvador, Guatemala and the top-ranked United States are in Group A in the men’s competition in Santo Domingo, while the other group contains pairs from Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Costa Rica, Guatemala and No. 1 United States comprise Group A, while El Salvador, Jamaica and Mexico are in Group B for the women’s competition.
After having not competed since he received a four-year suspension for a prohibited substance during the 2016 NORCECA Beach Tour, Whitfield reunited with former partner Daneil Williams a few weeks ago and won the two qualifying tournaments to represent T&T this weekend.
The “Toco Boys” have combined to win four of this country’s five medals (a silver and three bronzes), over the years in the NORCECA Beach Tour, which will return after a two-year break next weekend.
Williams participated in seven of the ten events in 2019, while Joseph, who first played at this level alongside Glasgow four years earlier, made three appearances.
They won both female tournament in the recent trials.
The “Worlds” is a biennial competition, but because of Covid-19, it has been three years since the last edition in Hamburg, Germany.