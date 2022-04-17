T&T pairs eliminated in ‘Worlds’ quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s pairs were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Championship yesterday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

After both teams lost their two round-robin matches to finish at the bottom of their respective groups when the tournament served off on Friday, they went down again when they battled for places in the semifinals during the morning period.

La Teisha Joseph and Apphia Glasgow were whipped 21-14, 21-10 by Taylor Nutterfield and Melanie Valenciana of United States Virgin Islands (USVI). And Joel Theodore and Kareem Thomas managed to win this country’s only set in the tournament in their 21-18, 18-21, 15-4 defeat at the hands of Hayerling De Jesus and Oscar Martinez of Dominican Republic. The two male and female finalists from the competition, as well as the one in neighbouring Santo Domingo, qualified to represent NORCECA in “Worlds” from June 7 in Italy.

Canadians Daniel Dearing and Samuel Schachter brushed aside De Jesus and Martinez 21-8, 21-11, and Ruben Mora and Denis Lopez of Nicaragua crushes Costa Ricans Daniel Dyner and Sebastian Valenciano 21-19, 21-10 to reach the title match and qualify for the most prestigious tournament in the sport after the Olympic Games. The two women’s semi-finals were also one-sided as McNamara sisters, Megan and Nicole, of Canada, hammered Nutterfield and Valenciana 21-10, 21-11, while Leila Martinez and Lidy Echeverria took down Julibeth Payano and Jeneiry Roasrio of Dominican Republic 21-14, 21-14 to punch their tickets to Italy.

At press time, the finals were not contested, while the semis in the tournament in Santo Domingo was still to be played. Glasgow and Joseph were brushed aside 21-8, 21-10 by Payano and Roasrio and 21-10, 21-8 by the McNamara sisters in Group A on Friday.

And Thomas and Theodore, drafted in at the last moment after Fabien Whitfield and Daneil Williams withdrew, were defeated 21-17, 21-18 by Marc Lomeli and Daniel Samuelson of USVI, and mauled 21-8, 21-11 by Dearing and Schachter in Group B.

After having not competed since he received a four-year suspension for a prohibited substance during the 2016 NORCECA Beach Tour, Whitfield reunited with Williams a few weeks ago and they won the two local qualifying tournaments to represent T&T in this weekend’s competition. “Worlds” is a biennial competition, but because of Covid-19, it has been three years since the last edition in Hamburg, Germany.

PODIUM PUSH

Natasha Fox and Gianna Paul added to the Trinidad and Tobago medal haul on day two of the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

Paul completed the girls’ open heptathlon with 4,245 points to capture the bronze medal. She missed out on silver by just one point, A’Keela McMaster claiming the runner-up spot for British Virgin Islands (BVI) with 4,246. Jamaican Shania Myers was dominant, accumulating 5,006 points to strike gold. T&T’s girls’ Under-17 high jump silver medallist Tenique Vincent was fifth in the heptathlon with 4,010 points.

Gold rush continues

TTO SWIMMERS Zachary Anthony, Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson all won gold on the second night of the 35th Carifta Swimming Championships at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christchurch, Barbados, last night.

Anthony surged to the lead in the last 25 metres of the Boys 13-14 200m freestyle to claim the gold in a personal best of two minutes, 01.11 seconds while Blackman fought off the challenge of James Allison of the Cayman Islands on the last lap of the four-lap event, speeding past the Caymanian to post a big personal best of 1:53.43.

Pooran’s Sunrisers whip Punjab Kings

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran continued to craft his reputation as a finisher, nervelessly steering his Sunrisers Hyderabad to a seven-wicket victory over Odean Smith’s Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

The West Indies white-ball vice-captain struck a mature unbeaten 35 off 31 balls as Sunrisers, set a modest 152, got over the line with seven balls to spare at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Akil continues good run at Easter Grand Prix

PSL CYCLING CLUB’s Akil Campbell continued his good form on day two of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix, on Saturday night, at the Arima Velodrome.

After his four victories on Friday, he added two more Saturday. Campbell claimed the Elite 1 4-lap title, defeating Jyme Bridges of Team DPS and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics in the process. He then cleaned up in the Elite 1 & 2 men’s keirin, outriding Bridges, Pulido and Tariq Woods of Evolution Academy.

Demand accountability

Is it one of the supreme paradoxes of human nature to demand accountability and transparency from everyone and everything, except yourself and matters in which you have a direct vested interest?

For all the celebration—relief more than exultation really—of Trinidad and Tobago’s last-gasp equaliser against Guyana last Tuesday night in Bacolet, we were witness to yet another disappointing undercurrent of resentment from a prominent personality when Kenwyne Jones responded to pointed questions from journalist Lasana Liburd in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw with Guyana, a result which allowed the national senior football team to stay on the qualification road for the next Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.