T&T pairs eliminated in ‘Worlds’ quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s pairs were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Championship yesterday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
After both teams lost their two round-robin matches to finish at the bottom of their respective groups when the tournament served off on Friday, they went down again when they battled for places in the semifinals during the morning period.
La Teisha Joseph and Apphia Glasgow were whipped 21-14, 21-10 by Taylor Nutterfield and Melanie Valenciana of United States Virgin Islands (USVI). And Joel Theodore and Kareem Thomas managed to win this country’s only set in the tournament in their 21-18, 18-21, 15-4 defeat at the hands of Hayerling De Jesus and Oscar Martinez of Dominican Republic. The two male and female finalists from the competition, as well as the one in neighbouring Santo Domingo, qualified to represent NORCECA in “Worlds” from June 7 in Italy.
Canadians Daniel Dearing and Samuel Schachter brushed aside De Jesus and Martinez 21-8, 21-11, and Ruben Mora and Denis Lopez of Nicaragua crushes Costa Ricans Daniel Dyner and Sebastian Valenciano 21-19, 21-10 to reach the title match and qualify for the most prestigious tournament in the sport after the Olympic Games. The two women’s semi-finals were also one-sided as McNamara sisters, Megan and Nicole, of Canada, hammered Nutterfield and Valenciana 21-10, 21-11, while Leila Martinez and Lidy Echeverria took down Julibeth Payano and Jeneiry Roasrio of Dominican Republic 21-14, 21-14 to punch their tickets to Italy.
At press time, the finals were not contested, while the semis in the tournament in Santo Domingo was still to be played. Glasgow and Joseph were brushed aside 21-8, 21-10 by Payano and Roasrio and 21-10, 21-8 by the McNamara sisters in Group A on Friday.
And Thomas and Theodore, drafted in at the last moment after Fabien Whitfield and Daneil Williams withdrew, were defeated 21-17, 21-18 by Marc Lomeli and Daniel Samuelson of USVI, and mauled 21-8, 21-11 by Dearing and Schachter in Group B.
After having not competed since he received a four-year suspension for a prohibited substance during the 2016 NORCECA Beach Tour, Whitfield reunited with Williams a few weeks ago and they won the two local qualifying tournaments to represent T&T in this weekend’s competition. “Worlds” is a biennial competition, but because of Covid-19, it has been three years since the last edition in Hamburg, Germany.