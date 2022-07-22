TRINIDAD and Tobago finished third overall in the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship last weekend in Guyana.
The hosts captured both the girls’ and boys’ team titles as well as the prestigious overall crown with 20 points. The Barbadians, who had prevented them from lifting the overall trophy for the 13th time in succession in 2017, placed second in the seven-team competition, four points adrift.
T&T, fourth-placed in both team events, was a distant third with ten points, the same amount as Bermuda. Jamaica, Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands followed with eight, seven and three points, respectively.
T&T earned five medals in the individual events, highlighted by both golds, courtesy Dylan Inniss and Gia Ghuran, in the Under-11 age-group.
Josie Thong and Nicholas Leguay notched silver medals in the Under-13 and 15 divisions, respectively.
And Thong’s brother Seth was the under-17 bronze-medallist. The national Under-17 and 19 champ had picked up a medal of the same colour in the Under-13 category four years ago, the year before he won the gold and the year after he was the Under-11 champ.
Junior CASA was not staged in the last two years because of Covid-19. This year’s squad of 16 for the five-category (Under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19) competition was sponsored by Associated Brands Limited and Digicel T&T.
As has been the case for the last few years. Ryan Jagessar was the coach and the manager was Amelia Walcott, mother of Chloe, who placed fourth in the oldest division.