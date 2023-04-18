T&T play opening match in Gold Cup qualifiers

ANTIGUAN Jody Maginley sent the No. 6 seed packing when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament served off yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The son of former leading Caribbean player John Maginley defeated American Kareem Al Allaf 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to book his place in tomorrow’s ‘round of 16.’ The first round matches are being contested over two days and three of the four local players will be in action today.