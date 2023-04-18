T&T play opening match in Gold Cup qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago will feature in the opening match of the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The qualifiers will determine the final three teams to join 12 already qualified teams and guests Qatar in the 16-team regional showcase between June 24-July 16, in the United States and Canada.

Yesterday, CONCACAF released the official times and venues for the Gold Cup, including the preliminary round.

T&T face Guadeloupe in the opener in A straight knockout clash on June 16 from 4.30 p.m, in the DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The winner will then play the winner of another tie between Guyana and Grenada on June 20, again from 4.30 p.m. at the same venue. Should T&T win these two qualifying matches, they will enter the main draw for the 2013 Gold Cup, starting with an opening preliminary round match against Canada on June 27 at BMO Field, Toronto, Canada.

2023 CONCACAF

GOLD CUP QUALIFIERS FIXTURES:

June 16 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

M1 (4.30PM) T&T vs Guadeloupe

M2 (7PM) Martinique vs St Lucia

M3 (9PM) Curacao vs Saint Kitts-Nevis

June 17 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

M4: (4.30PM) French Guiana vs St Maarten

M5: (7PM) Suriname vs Puerto Rico

M6: (9PM) Guyana vs Grenada

QUALIFYING ROUND FINALS

June 20 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

M7: (4.30PM) Winner Prelim 1 vs Winner Prelim 6

M8: (7PM) Winner Prelim 2 vs Winner Prelim 5

M9: (9PM) Winner Prelim 3 vs Winner Prelim 4

*Three winners will advance to the 2023 Gold Cup group stage.

