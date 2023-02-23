The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will still play their final three matches of the West Indies Championship at home despite a forced change to the original fixtures.

This was confirmed by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath yesterday during the launch of the Price Club Supermarket-sponsored Under-17 Youth Series InterZone tournament at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The final three rounds of the four-day tournament were due to be played in Trinidad next month, however, Cricket West Indies were forced to make a late change due to the unavailability of the Diego Martin Recreation Ground.