Cricket West Indies (CWI) will bring together 29 players for a High-Performance camp in Antigua as part of the effort to prepare for next year’s ICC Men’s Under- 19 Cricket World Cup. Included in that group are four Trinidad and Tobago players - Justin Jaggessar, Jacen Agard, Andrew Rambaran and Orlando James.
The squad of 29 also includes two players who were part of the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19s squad at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean: left-handed batter Jordan Johnson, and right-arm fast bowler Isai Thorne. Top-order batter Jaggessar played two Youth ODIs on the West Indies’ Rising Stars tour of England in September 2021, but did not play in the World Cup.
Nathan Edward, a left-handed bowling allrounder, was originally selected in the squad but is currently representing St Maarten in the Leeward Islands Senior Men’s Tournament being played in St Kitts. He will be available for future Rising Stars camps and tournaments.
The players were selected based on performances during the Rising Stars age-group tournaments in 2022. Later in the year, CWI will host the 2023 regional age-group Rising Stars, presenting the opportunity for other players to compete for selection to the squad ahead of the World Cup.
CWI said via a release yesterday that he High-Performance camp will feature targeted coaching sessions and physical preparations as well as sessions geared towards their off-field development.
The camp started on Monday and will run to March 9. It will feature 50-over matches at the Coolidge Cricket Ground tomorrow and March 1, 5 and 8.
Robert Haynes, lead selector for the Men’s Youth selection panel said: “This camp is all about the importance of the development of West Indies cricket and this is laying the foundation for the future of our game in the region. This is not just about playing in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup next year, but also about developing the overall player on and off the field.
“We have some very talented players in this group and we know they will do very well. We still have the age-group tournaments later this year where more players can put in performances and earn selection.”
Rohan Nurse, has been named as CWI’s new talent pathway manager. As part of his role, he will design and lead the programme for the players’ preparations leading up to the next ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup scheduled to be played in the Sri Lanka, in early 2024.
The former assistant coach of the Rising Stars Under 19s will lead the day-to-day management of the development squad as part of his wider high-performance role managing the best young talent across the region.
During the camp he will be joined by assistant coaches Nikita Miller and Rohan Clarke; Nick Wilton, specialist wicketkeeping coach; Graeme West, CWI’s High-performance manager; Chris Brabazon, CWI’s coach development manager; and Steve Liburd, West Indies Women’s Under 19 head coach.
FULL SQUAD:Jacen Agard, Jewel Andrew, Brian Barnes, Solomon Bascombe, Golcharan Chulai, Mavindra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards
Justin Jaggessar, Deshawn James, Orlando James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Jaden Lorde, Micah McKenzie, Joshua Morris, Stephan Pascal, Jatario Prescod, Andrew Rambaran, Rampertab Ramnauth, Tamarie Redwood, Nathan Sealy, Isai Thorne, Devin Tyson, Yanique Watley, Steven Wedderburn, Adrian Weir
Trevaun Williams.