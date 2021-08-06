T&T players at top in COTECC tourney

FOR the second week in a row, Trinidad and Tobago will have the top two ranked female players when the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) junior tennis series continues today in the Dominican Republic.
Cameron Wong is ranked No. 1 in COTECC, while the fifth-ranked Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, is No. 2 in the field of 16 under-14 girls involved in the Flamenco Cup Junior Tournament.
Also flying the red, white and black flag over the next six day will be Jordane Dookie, who was the best of the three in the just-concluded Pelican Cup at the same venue.
The 15th-ranked COTECC player reached the singles final and combined with Daniel-Joseph to defeat Wong and her Guatemalan partner for the doubles title two days ago. It was the fourth time in succession that Dookie has gone all the way in doubles.
The streak began in April when she and Shauna Valentine stunned Wong and Aalisha Alexis for the senior crown in the Catch National Junior Championships in April.
Dookie then combined with multiple national champion Carlista Mohammed to take the title in the East Classified Tournament a few days later, and she completed the hat-trick with the assistance of Wong in the “second draw” of the leading junior tournament in the COTECC region, known as JITIC, at the end of June in Guatemala.
The “East” division A singles runner-up has reached three straight singles finals since going out in “second draw” semifinals of JITIC.
Dookie struck gold in a United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournament in Miami, Florida, last week, after being the runner-up in her very first outing that level two weeks earlier.
‘Catch” Under-14 and 16 champ Daniel-Joseph and Wong were beaten in the first round of the main draw in singles in “Pelican.”
Daniel-Joseph, the only one of the eight-member T&T team to make the main draw in JITIC, had exited in the second round and then in the semis of the two USTA tournaments.
Wong, the Under-18 runner-up in this year’s “Catch”, skipped both those tournaments. The three have been out of the country since the middle of June and have spent a significant amount time training in Miami.
The players will be battling in round-robin groups over the next two days, aiming to qualify for the “Flamenco” main draws. The doubles draws are expected to get going on Tuesday.