T&T players dominate at Rising Stars awards

Opening batters Justin Jagessar and Kyle Ramdoo both struck unbeaten half centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s got some welcomed match practice ahead of the regional tournament set to bowl off in Trinidad next week.

The T&T U-17 skipper Jaggesar continued his good form with the bat, hitting 75 not out while Ramdoo made 51 before retiring as they posted 209 for seven off 50 overs against a national U-19 side at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.