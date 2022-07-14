T&T players dominate at Rising Stars awards

Despite finishing as runners-up in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Under-19 T20 Championship, the Trinidad and Tobago team copped the lion’s share of awards during the tournament’s closing ceremony at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.
T&T skipper Shalini Samaroo took home the Tournament MVP trophy after scoring 121 runs and taking nine wickets as she led her team to second place behind the USA.
Meanwhile, Shunelle Sawh took the prize for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper while Djenaba Joseph was the top batter and Guyana’s Niveena Ramnauth along with Samaroo were joint top wicket-takers.
Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath lauded the good performances from the women cricketers and also said that T&T will again be leading the way in preparing the women for the longer format of the game.
Bassarath congratulated CWI on putting on a “very successful” tournament and also commended the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association (TTWCA) for the “seamless” execution of the competition.
“I visited the venue and I would have noticed the manner in which the tournament was delivered and the organising, the players’ attitudes and all that goes along with hosting a tournament of this magnitude,” said Bassarath.
“From what I have seen in the tournament, it was of a very high standard. People would have thought the U-19 girls were now starting to get involved in participating in cricket but we would have seen an outstanding tournament,” he continued.
However, he told the players to continue raising their game and said the TTCB will be doing its part to help them reach higher heights.
“To all the players, the future is very bright for you all. The TTCB will lead the way to ensure recognition is given to the women cricketers in the Caribbean,” he said.
“Some of you would have heard already that the TTCB would have put aside funding to ensure that two three-day matches for our national cricketers will take place in the month of August here in Trinidad,” Bassarath revealed.
“We want every other territory in the Caribbean to follow us and do that. We must not allow the girls to only play 50-overs and T20 cricket. I told (CWI lead selectors for women’s cricket) Ann (Browne-John) and others that if the South Africa ladies can play Test cricket, West Indies ladies can play Test cricket and we must do that. We must put things in place to ensure we prepare our girls for the longer version of the game and that must start now,” the TTCB boss noted.
The CWI director also promised to raise the issue at the next CWI executive meeting in August.
Bassarath also praised the performance of the USA women in the tournament, saying that he was pleasantly surprised by the quality they produced on the field and expects their triumph to be a catalyst for the growth of the women’s game in the United States.
Also present at the closing ceremony was former West Indies Test player Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Browne-John, West Indies women’s Under-19 head coach Steve Liburd and Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago head of sport development Justin Latapy-George.
HONOUR ROLL
Most Runs
Djenaba Joseph (T&T)
Most Wickets
Niveena Ramnauth (Guyana) and Shalini Samaroo (T&T)
Most Dismissal (Wicketkeeper)
Shunelle Sawh (T&T)
MVP
Shalini Samaroo (121 runs and 9 wickets)
Runners Up
T&T
Winners
USA