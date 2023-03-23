T&T players fail to reach t-t quarter-finals

PRIYANKA KHELLAWAN tested one of the favourites in her battle for a quarter-final place in the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship Wednesday night in Guyana.

Four Trinidad and Tobago players reached the round of 16, but none of them were able to advance to the last eight.

Khellawan, a former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champion, actually led eventual silver-medallist Shary Munoz by two games to one before eventually falling 9-11, 11-3, 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 to the player from Dominican Republic

None of the 17-year-old’s three compatriots were able to win a game.

The 14-year-old Chloe Fraser, who has been training in France for the last nine months, went down 11-7, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 against Cuban Carrazana Fonseca.

In the men’s draw, United States-based teenager Derron Douglas was beaten 11-6, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9 by Puerto Rican Oscar Birriel.

And former two-time Caribbean Under-18 champ and current national champ Aaron Wilson was whipped with surprising ease 11-6, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 by Barbadian Tyrese Knight.

The other members of the T&T team, Imani Edwards and former national champ Yuvraaj Dookram, failed to qualify for the main draw.

The team events began yesterday and will continue over the next two days to bring down the curtain on the tournament.

There are just two round-robin groups in the women’s competition. The T&T squad will be hard-pressed to finish in the top two and reach the semi-finals as Cuba and the Dominican Republic are the other teams in Group B.

Puerto Rico, Guyana and Barbados are in the other group.

This country’s men are drawn with the Dominican Republic and St Lucia in Group C. Barbados, Haiti and Puerto Rico are in Group A, while Group B consists of Cuba, Guyana and Suriname.

The two top teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

James, Athanaze hit tons in Tarouba

James, Athanaze hit tons in Tarouba

Kofi James of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and recent West Indies recruit Alick Athanaze of the Windward Islands Volcanoes both got centuries as their sides engaged in a high-scoring West Indies Four-Day Championship contest at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

RED FORCE BEHIND

RED FORCE BEHIND

While the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling came good, the top-order batting again failed to deliver, as the Barbados Pride took control of their West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

Having been dismissed for 203 on the first day of the contest Wednesday, the Red Force needed a good show with the ball to stay in the match and fast bowler Anderson Phillip and leg-spinner Imran delivered, with the Pride being dismissed for 271 to take a 68-run first innings lead.

T&T without Julien for Bahamas match

T&T without Julien for Bahamas match

DEFENDER Keston Julien is out due to a lack of a USA visa, while striker Marcus Joseph is now destined to come off the bench after experiencing travel issues from India, as the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team is scheduled to tackle the Bahamas in their CONCACAF Nations League match today.

Head coach Angus Eve made the disclosure shortly after the team settled down in the Bahamas yesterday, following the completion of a three-day training camp in Boca Raton, Ft Lauderdale, USA.

T&T players fail to reach t-t quarter-finals

PRIYANKA KHELLAWAN tested one of the favourites in her battle for a quarter-final place in the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship Wednesday night in Guyana.

Four Trinidad and Tobago players reached the round of 16, but none of them were able to advance to the last eight.

Khellawan, a former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champion, actually led eventual silver-medallist Shary Munoz by two games to one before eventually falling 9-11, 11-3, 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 to the player from Dominican Republic

Stone, Fontenelle clash in ITF

Stone, Fontenelle clash in ITF

THE two biggest names in the competition will square off in the opening match of the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

McCollin Fontenelle and Shane Stone would have been the favourites to clash in the Over-45 final had they been on opposite sides of the draw.

Young gymnasts ‘Flippin’ on weekend

“We Flippin” is back and will take place this weekend.

The event will take place at the Woodbrook Youth Facility tomorrow and Sunday 2 and is the first competition since 2019 for the local gymnastics community.

Over 200 young ladies will represent seven locals clubs, all of whom have battled through the pandemic lockdowns and are once again in training.