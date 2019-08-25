30 T&T players in CAREBACO juniors

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be represented by a massive contingent of 30 players in the regional junior events of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Championship. Andrew Babwah is the only top seed from the lot and last year’s silver-medallist has received a bye into the quarter-finals of the Under-11 division.
Aeden Williams, Ethan Ramcharan and Luke Mollah are also in the draw, while this country’s females in this category are Tenniya Tobias, Aliyah Urquhart, Richelle Boodoosingh and Arianna Mansook. T’Shelle Barnes, who captured an Under-11 Triple Crown last year, is in the Under-13 draw, along with Sanna Guria, Kara-Ashley Robertson and Urquhart’s sister Amara.