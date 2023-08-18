T&T players keep rolling in CAREBACO

THREE players from Trinidad and Tobago advanced to the semi-finals of the spotlight division of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Junior Championship yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Kyrese Tobias had the opportunity to make it a semi-final sweep for the host country in boys’ Under-19 category, but he was beaten 21-11, 21-10 by Jamaican Nathaniel Finzi.
Travis Sinanan, crowned CAREBACO Under-11 champion nine years ago, defeated Sameer Ali 21-18, 21-8 and Aaiden Ramcharan nosed out Verone Salick 18-21, 21-11, 22-20 in all-T&T’s quarter-final encounters.
And Vishal Ramsubhag, this country’s leading player in the age group, denied Diego Dos Ramos of Suriname 16-21, 21-11, 21-5 to earn a meeting with Ramcharan today for a place in tomorrow’s title match.
There will be no T&T players in the girls’ equivalent semis, but three of them beat compatriots to the medal round in the girls’ Under-17 category.
Amara Urquhart was a 21-17, 21-12 winner over Kara-Ashley Robertson, while Emily Lewis dismissed Imani Monsegue 21-12. 21-5, and 2018 Under-11 triple crown champ T’Shelle Barnes brushed aside Yelena Lewis 21-6, 21-9 in yesterday’s quarters.
Urquhart’s sister Aliyah, who captured the Under-11 title when the tournament was last contested in 2019, advanced to the Under-15 semis, along with Teniya Tobias, Saniya Karim, but Arianne Mansook failed to complete a T&T sweep when she was beaten 21-17, 21-14 by Barbadian Sahara Braithwaite.
Ethan Ramcharan, the Under-11 silver medallist four years ago, whipped Barbadian Xavi Haynes 21-5, 21-12 in the boys’ equivalent quarters, while Zavone Joseph defeated compatriot Terrell Hernandez 25-23, 21-16 to move into the last four.
Andrew Babwah, who had beaten Ramcharan for the Under-11 title in 2019, had lost 21-10, 21-16 to Jamaican Amir McBean in the second round when the tournament served off on Thursday. Jace Smith edged compatriot Kaveer Ramoutar 21-17, 23-25, 21-14 to become the only T&T male player to reach the Under-17 semis.
Kiran Rampersad went down 21-19, 21-15 against Samuel Smith, who fellow Jamaican Daniel Ford took out Yannic Inniss 21-9, 21-14. Danae Motoosingh, Amara Joachim and Barnes’ sister Danyelle were all beaten in the Under-19 quarters.
Danyelle went down 21-11, 21-16 to Chloe Poeketi, while Sion Zeegelaar, also from Suriname, came from behind to take down Joachim 17-21, 21-18, 21-9.
Mootoosingh, the Under-15 champ in 2019, was brushed aside 21-11, 21-9 by Eboni Atherley of Barbados. The semis of the Under-11 and 13 divisions of singles, doubles and mixed doubles will take place today and the first edition of this tournament in four years will conclude tomorrow.