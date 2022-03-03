T&T players off to ‘Dom Rep’

THE Trinidad and Tobago tennis sextet was scheduled to arrive in the Dominican Republic in the wee hours of this morning to compete in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup.
The 16 and under competitions will take place from Sunday until next week Friday and only the winning male and female teams will earn tickets to face Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.
The T&T girls are expected to have a far greater chance of winning the tournament as the team is comprised of Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, who finished last season ranked fifth, seventh and tenth, respectively, in the 14 & under Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) rankings.
Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman, Alex Chin and Beckham Sylvester comprise the team for the boys’ equivalent competition, the Junior Davis Cup.
Chapman, who came out on top in the trials to select the trio last month, is the brother of Jordell, a member of the 14 and under squad which reached the semi-finals of the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis competition last week in El Salvador.
The Tobagonian is listed at No. 8 in the country’s 16 and under rankings, while Sylvester and Chin are second and sixth, respectively.
Dookie was voted Junior Player of the Year last year after being very successful in regional and international tournaments.
The two-time 18 and under champion of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament played unbeaten in the trials and was followed by former COTECC No. 1 player Wong.
Daniel-Joseph captured the 14 and under and 16 and under titles in last year’s Catch National Junior Championships and also reached the Division A singles and doubles finals in the Chetwynd Club Tournament.
Anthony Jeremiah will coach the girls in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Junior Fed Cup) competition, while Che Sanchez will be in charge of the boys.