T&T players reach four COTECC finals

TRINIDAD and Tobago players went down in two title matches but reached four more finals Wednesday in the Sagicor COTECC Junior Tournament in Castries, St Lucia. Cameron Wong was beaten in the under-14 doubles final but the unseeded 12-year-old had earlier taken down No. 3 seed Brasha Dyer of Antigua 7-6 (8/6), 0-6, 6-1 in the singles semi-finals.
Second-seeded Antiguan Sibley Charles came from behind to defeat No. 4 seed Serena Bryan of Barbados 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 for the other place in yesterday’s title match. Charles already has a title as she and Dyer returned later in the day to defeat Wong and Rosario Elmudesi of Dominican Republic 7-5, 6-3 in the doubles final.