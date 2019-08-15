T&T players say goodbye in ITF

THERE are no more Trinidad and Tobago players remaining in the ITF Junior Tournament in St Vincent. After winning her opening singles match in three sets when the tournament served off two days earlier, Maria Honore, under-16 champion of last month’s Sagicor Junior Tournament, was overwhelmed 6-0, 6-1 Wednesday in the “round of 16” of the under-18 draw by top-seeded Bahamian Sydney Clarke.
Compatriots Abigail Jones, Keesa Lee Young and Osenyonye Nwokolo had gone down the day before in their attempts to reach the quarterfinals after also winning their first-round matches Monday.