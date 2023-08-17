T&T players shine as CAREBACO gets going

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top players Vishal Ramsubhag, Travis Sinanan and Amara Urquhart were among the players who triumphed when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championship served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Urquhart, who reached the final of an open tournament a couple months ago, defeated Jamaican Jade Ranger 21-18, 21-11 to lead six players from the host country into today’s Under-17 quarter-finals.
Emily Lewis, Imani Monsegue, Yelena Lewis, Kara-Ashley Robertson and T’shelle Barnes, the 2018 under-11 Triple Crown champion, also advanced, along with Barbadian Xian Trotman and Jade Asmoredo of Suriname.
Kaveer Ramoutar, Yannic Inniss and Kiran Rampersad moved into the last eight of the boys’ equivalent draw, but Aditya Maharaj, who won two Under-11 doubles gold medals six years ago, was beaten 21-18, 21-15 by Jamaican Samuel Smith in their battle for a place in the quarters.
Sinanan, who was crowned under-11 champ in 2014, crushed Raah Russell of Guyana 21-6, 21-4 to lead six T&T boys into the under-19 quarters.
The others to advance were Verone Salick, Aaiden Ramcharan, Kryese Tobias, Sameer Ali and Ramsubhag, who has beaten Sinanan in both their meetings in the last few months.
Barnes’ sister Daynelle, Amara Joachim and 2019 under-15 champ Danae Mootoosingh are the players from the host country in today’s girls’ equivalent quarters.
Today is quarter-final day and there will also be action in the under-11, 13 and 15 divisions—from 9 a.m.
As a result of the pandemic, the tournament has not been contested since 2019, and players from five countries—Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, T&T—are doing battle in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the five divisions until Sunday.