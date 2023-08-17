TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top players Vishal Ramsubhag, Travis Sinanan and Amara Urquhart were among the players who triumphed when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championship served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Urquhart, who reached the final of an open tournament a couple months ago, defeated Jamaican Jade Ranger 21-18, 21-11 to lead six players from the host country into today’s Under-17 quarter-finals.

Emily Lewis, Imani Monsegue, Yelena Lewis, Kara-Ashley Robertson and T’shelle Barnes, the 2018 under-11 Triple Crown champion, also advanced, along with Barbadian Xian Trotman and Jade Asmoredo of Suriname.

Kaveer Ramoutar, Yannic Inniss and Kiran Rampersad moved into the last eight of the boys’ equivalent draw, but Aditya Maharaj, who won two Under-11 doubles gold medals six years ago, was beaten 21-18, 21-15 by Jamaican Samuel Smith in their battle for a place in the quarters.

Sinanan, who was crowned under-11 champ in 2014, crushed Raah Russell of Guyana 21-6, 21-4 to lead six T&T boys into the under-19 quarters.

The others to advance were Verone Salick, Aaiden Ramcharan, Kryese Tobias, Sameer Ali and Ramsubhag, who has beaten Sinanan in both their meetings in the last few months.

Barnes’ sister Daynelle, Amara Joachim and 2019 under-15 champ Danae Mootoosingh are the players from the host country in today’s girls’ equivalent quarters.

Today is quarter-final day and there will also be action in the under-11, 13 and 15 divisions—from 9 a.m.

As a result of the pandemic, the tournament has not been contested since 2019, and players from five countries—Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname, T&T—are doing battle in singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the five divisions until Sunday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T players shine as CAREBACO gets going

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s top players Vishal Ramsubhag, Travis Sinanan and Amara Urquhart were among the players who triumphed when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Junior Championship served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

NOT DESERVING

NOT DESERVING

Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board is not happy with how things have turned out this year for Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19s squad for an upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting on August 25, but no Trinidad and Tobago players were able to gain selection. And in response, Bassarath told the Express yesterday: “If our players did not perform up to expectation they do not deserve to be selected.”

Dookie exits in ITF singles and doubles semis

JORDANE DOOKIE’s doubles win-streak in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit ended yesterday in St Vincent.

After winning the 18 and under title in the first two legs over the last two weeks with different partners, the Trinidad and Tobago player and American Sarah Stoyanov were edged 6-2, 2-6, 10/4 by Canadian Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Karolina Lincer of Poland in the semi-finals.

Missing monster

Missing monster

MOTUL MONSTER, the fastest powerboat to reach Tobago last year, is out of the 55th running of the Great Race.

The 2023 edition of the annualpowerboat event takes place tomorrow, with the first batch of boats leaving at 7.15 a.m., to be followed incrementally over ten-minute periods, by others in the various speed classes.

Carrington picks up 2 CCCAN gold

Carrington picks up 2 CCCAN gold

Liam Carrington picked up two gold medals when the August 13-25, CCCAN Swimming Championships continued in El Salvador on Wednesday.

Carrington first stood on top the prize podium following his win in the Boys 13-14 100 metres freestyle, when he clocked 53.16 seconds to finish ahead of Franco Soria Marquez of Mexico (54.08) and Haiti’s Chistian Jerome (54.11).

All about support

All about support

Support for athletes is crucial in the effort to build on Trinidad and Tobago’s impressive showing at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. This is the view of Team TTO chef de mission Jehue Gordon.

“We have to continue to support the athletes, not only financially but mentally and emotionally. I believe we have what it takes. However, we need the politics to be in the athletes’ favour.”