T&T players sparkle in Antigua

FOUR of the five Trinidad and Tobago under-18 players are into the “round of 16” in the ITF (International Tennis Federation Wadadli Bowl Junior Tournament in Antigua. National age-group champion Alijah Leslie was the only one who failed to clear the first hurdle when he was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Chukwudumebi Smarty of the USA.
The big-hitting Ebolum Nwokolo whipped Yannick Issa of Suriname 6-2, 6-3 to advance to yesterday’s last 16 and his sister Osenyonye was a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) winner over Aayana Evanson of Antigua. The Tranquillity Open runner-up had also reached the second round last week in Trinidad after she had just been four points away from doing so in the second of this four-leg circuit the week before in St Vincent.